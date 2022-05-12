Heat Exchanger Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Chemical Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Heat Exchanger Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the heat exchanger market by End-user (Chemical, Fuel processing, HVAC, and Others), Product (Shell and tube, plate and frame, Cooling tower, Air-cooled, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The heat exchanger market share growth by the chemical segment will be significant during the forecast period. Heat exchangers in chemical industries can be used for a range of applications such as the heating and cooling of the base, intermediate and final products, as well as heat recovery or tempering of containers, reactors, and autoclaves. The chemical industry requires heat exchangers that are corrosion-resistant and will prevent cross-contamination. Thus, it becomes crucial that manufacturers design heat exchangers which maintain an industry code and are Tubular Exchanger Manufacturers Association (TEMA) and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)-certified. Moreover, the various applications of heat exchangers in chemical industries will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Heat Exchanger Market: Rising demand from the water and wastewater industry to drive growth

The rising demand from the water and wastewater industry is one of the key driers supporting the heat exchanger market growth. Wide-scale developments in the water treatment industry have led to an increase in the demand for heat exchangers. Water is a critical element for the manufacturing industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and paper and pulp. The expanding production activities of such industries will have to comply with the stringent environmental regulations and water conservation norms set by governing bodies. New water treatment facilities will be established to meet the rising water demand, especially in developing economies, thereby creating significant demand for heat exchangers and increasing the growth potential of the global heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Heat Exchanger Market: Technological advances in the design of heat exchangers are a major trend

Technological advances in the design of heat exchangers are the market trends that are contributing to market growth. Several players in the market have invested in the potential use of geothermal resources and are operating in the field of geothermal energy conversion. Thus, medium to low-temperature geothermal resources has been under consideration for the past few years with reference to the perspectives of the development of Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology. Thus, the major components of a geothermal plant are the heat exchangers. Several types of heat exchangers are required for the operation in an ORC plant. Therefore, several technological advances in the design of heat exchangers are expected to positively influence the growth of the global heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Heat Exchanger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.73 Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Boyd Corp., Chart Industries Inc., Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc., Danfoss AS, Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Exchanger Industries Ltd., General Electric Co., Guntner GmbH and Co. KG., Hisaka Works Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Thermax Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

