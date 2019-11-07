Heat Exchanger Market Likely to Rise Impressively at 8.55% CAGR; Increasing Number of Product Launches to Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Heat Exchanger Market will benefit from recent advancements in product designs and manufacturing systems. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Coolers, Cooling Towers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, HVAC, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at USD 15.21 Billion in 2018. The market will reach USD 29.14 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period.

Heat Exchanger Market Analysis (US$ Bn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Heat exchanger systems are used to transfer energy from one system to another. The flexibility offered by the product in applications across major industries such as automotive, refrigeration, and chemical processes, and oil and gas have led to a widespread adoption across the world. In many large scale industries, waste or heat residues are released into the air. This factor has a significant impact on global warming and poses a severe threat to the environment. Heat exchangers will help reduce emission of heat directly into the atmosphere. The growing emphasis on environment preservation and strict government guidelines will lead to a subsequent demand for heat exchangers in the coming years.

Rolls Royce's Partnership with EDF Energy is a Major Highlight

The increasing number of initiatives taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will create a high product demand in industrial manufacturing units. As heat exchangers are gaining popularity on a global scale, major companies are looking to invest in the development of heat exchangers, with a view to generating substantial Heat Exchanger Market revenue. In 2018, Rolls Royce singed a contract with EDF Energy for the supply of heat exchangers, aimed at the development of nuclear systems and Hinkley Point C. This contract will aid thee expansion of the company on a global scale. The report highlights company collaborations, similar to Rolls Royce's latest activity and states the impact of such events on the global Heat Exchanger Market.

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Highest CAGR Driven by High Product Demand

The report analyses the global heat exchangers market based on segments such as product type, applications, end users, and regional demographics. Based on regional demographics, the report classifies the market into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Among these regions, heat exchangers have witnessed the highest demand in the Asia Pacific, due to growing industrialization in several countries across this region. Huge investment in reducing excessive heat emission, coupled with the increasing population will aid the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Fortune Business Insights states that the heat exchangers market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 4.99 Bn in 2018.



The huge demand for heat exchangers has led to an increase in the number of market entrants in recent years. Fortune Business Insights attributes a substantial amount of market growth to newer market players, in addition to the existing companies.

List of Few Prominent Companies that are Currently Operating in the Global Heat Exchangers Market are:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion

GEA Group Danfoss

SWEP

Thermax Limited

Tema India Ltd.

API Heat Transfer

Tranter, Inc.

Mersen

Linde Engineering

Air Products

HISAKA WORKS , LTD.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries



Latest Technological Advancement



Regulatory Landscape



Industry SWOT Analysis



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Value Chain Analysis

Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Shell & Tube





Plate & Frame





Air Coolers





Cooling Towers





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Chemicals





Oil & Gas





Power Generation





HVAC





Automobile





Pharmaceuticals





Food & Beverage





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Latin America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa

Continued…!!!

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights