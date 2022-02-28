Heat Exchanger Market Size to Grow by USD 3.30 Billion | 37% of the growth will be contributed by APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To know more about the CAGR and Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising demand from the water and wastewater industry and growing demand from APAC-based countries are some of the key market drivers. Heat exchangers optimize the temperature of the water and increase the energy efficiency of a water treatment plant. Population growth, urbanization, and increasing per capita consumption of water are resulting in water scarcity because the quantity of water available is constant. This is likely to increase the demand for fresh water in the coming years. In addition, the technological advances in the design of heat exchangers is another factor supporting the heat exchanger market share growth. Several players in the market have invested in the potential use of geothermal resources and are operating in the field of geothermal energy conversion. This will drive the market positively during the forecast period.

However, factors such as fouling of heat exchangers will challenge market growth. Maintenance and cleaning of a heat exchanger are some of the major challenges that the operators face. The fouling of heat exchangers is the accumulation of unwanted deposits on the heat transfer surfaces. Serious maintenance and operating difficulties in a heat exchanger may result in an added cost of production for the operator unless the problem of fouling is recognized at the initial design stage and suitable steps are taken to contain it. Thus, the high costs associated with the maintenance of heat exchangers are expected to hinder the growth of the global heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Highlights

The heat exchanger market report is segmented by Product (shell and tube, plate and frame, cooling tower, air cooler, and others), End-user (chemical, fuel processing, HVAC, and others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). The shell and tube product segment held the largest heat exchanger market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period mainly due to the rising demand from end-user industries including food processing, beverage processing, dairy processing, oil and gas, renewable power, biotechnology, district heating, marine refrigeration, pharmaceutical production, and others. APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for heat exchangers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of this region can be attributed to the expansion of end-user industries across the emerging economies of the region.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Alfa Laval AB



Chart Industries Inc.



Danfoss AS



Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd.



Guntner GmbH and Co. KG.



Johnson Controls International Plc



Kelvion Holding GmbH



SPX FLOW Inc.



Thermax Ltd.



Xylem Inc.

Heat Exchanger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 3.66% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.16 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Russian Federation, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Chart Industries Inc., Danfoss AS, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., Guntner GmbH and Co. KG., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kelvion Holding GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Thermax Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

