Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market | Cost-Effectiveness of Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., PAX Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC are some of the major market participants.

The cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Segmentation

Product

Devices

Capsules

Vaporizers

Geographic Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The capsules category will gain considerable market share in heat-not-burn tobacco products. The second-largest product segment in the global market is heat-not-burn tobacco capsules. With only a few regional and global providers, the global heat-not-burn tobacco capsules market is highly consolidated.

During the projected period, the global heat-not-burn tobacco capsules market will be driven by rising consumer awareness of the benefits of using heat-not-burn tobacco products and an increase in the number of organized retailing outlets.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download Sample Report.

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat-not-burn tobacco products market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growth of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next few years.

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Vendor Analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Altria Group Inc.

Ballantyne Brands LLC

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp.

PAX Labs Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.

Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC

View Our Report for more vendor insights with the latest product offerings & news

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat-not-burn tobacco products market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

E-cigarette Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nicotine Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.21% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 22.22 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., PAX Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Tobacco market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Capsules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Capsules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Capsules - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Stringent regulations on heat-not-burn tobacco products worldwide

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altria Group Inc.

Exhibit 45: Altria Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Altria Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Altria Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: Altria Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 British American Tobacco Plc

Exhibit 49: British American Tobacco Plc - Overview

Exhibit 50: British American Tobacco Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 51: British American Tobacco plc - Key news

Exhibit 52: British American Tobacco Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: British American Tobacco Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Fog and Frog Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 54: Fog and Frog Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Co. Ltd. - Overview Exhibit 55: Fog and Frog Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd. - Product and service

) Co. Ltd. - Product and service Exhibit 56: Fog and Frog Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings 10.6 Imperial Brands Plc

Exhibit 57: Imperial Brands Plc - Overview

Exhibit 58: Imperial Brands Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Imperial Brands Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Imperial Brands Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Japan Tobacco Inc.

Exhibit 61: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: ?Japan Tobacco Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 64: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 KT and G Corp.

Exhibit 66: KT and G Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 67: KT and G Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: KT and G Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: KT and G Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Pax Labs Inc.

Exhibit 73: Pax Labs Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Pax Labs Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Pax Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Philip Morris International Inc.

Exhibit 76: Philip Morris International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Philip Morris International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Philip Morris International Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 79: Philip Morris International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Philip Morris International Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio