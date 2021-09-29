Heat Pipes Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% | Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc. & Avnet Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth|17000 + Technavio Reports

The report identifies growth in the HVAC industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The use of lHP and PHP in avionic systems will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Heat Pipes Market is segmented by End-user (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Food and beverage, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The heat pipes market covers the following areas:

Heat Pipes Market Sizing

Heat Pipes Market Forecast

Heat Pipes Market Analysis

Heat Pipes Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 5.75% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 6.17% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 107 Incremental growth $ 976.78 Million Segments covered End-User & Geography By End-user Aerospace and defense

Automotive

Food and beverage By Region Asia

Europe

North America

MEA

ROW

