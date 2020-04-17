Heat Transfer Films Market Size Worth US$ 3,609.6 Mn by 2027

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global heat transfer films market size is expected to be worth around US$ 3,609.6 Mn by 2027 with CAGR of 5.6%.

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled "Heat Transfer Films Market (By Material: Paper film, Plastic film, Vinyl film; By Product Type: Opaque, Clear, Glossy & Metallic, Vented; By End-Use: Textile, Food & Beverages, Construction industry, Furniture/Wooden industry, Healthcare, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027".

The global heat transfer film market is segmented into material, product type, and end-use. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into paper film, plastic film, and vinyl film. By product type, heat transfer films are bifurcated into opaque, clear, glossy & metallic, and vented. Furthermore, heat transfer films have usage across textile, food & beverages, construction industry, furniture/wooden industry and healthcare industry among others. The global market is growing attributed to increasing number of heat transfer film applications in various sectors such as increasing usage in branding & promotional properties is accelerating the market value.

In 2019, the textile segment by end-use accounted for major share in the global heat transfer film market. The growing popularity of the high graphics and quality printed t-shirts are further propelling the market value. Moreover, opaque heat transfer films such as glitter, metallic, glossy, flock and reflective are generally used in t-shirt printing. Women's apparel and sportswear manufacturers are adopting opaque, glossy and metallic heat transfer films to print graphics and logos. The rising demand for high graphics and quality printed t-shirts from millennial population is further projected to support the segment value. For instance, Roland DG announced free upgrade for TrueVIS VG-640/540 printer cutters in 2019. The users can now upgrade their devices with the recently launched VG2-640/540 with new TrueVIS TR2. The up-gradation will include new features to improve print & cut accuracy and usability. Crop mark options have been added to increase cutting stability. Additionally, the new features help in reducing-edge curl while dealing with thin media such as heat transfer films for apparel decoration.

In 2019, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the major share of the global heat transfer film market. The rapid development in the economy and growth of end-user industries such as textile and construction in the regional market is driving the market growth. The emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region, India and China are primarily supporting the fastest growth of the heat transfer film in the market.

Some of the leading competitors operating in the market are Advanced Display Materials, ITL Group (Apparel Label International), Armor Group, Avery Dennison Corp, Chemica US Corp, Dae Ha Co. Ltd., Dynatex Textiles Ltd., FOREVER GmbH, Hanse Corporation, Hexis Corporation, Innovia Films Limited, MINSEO Co. Ltd., Poli-Tape Group, RTape Corp. (Nekoosa Coated Products Company), SEF Americas, Shinhan Co., Ltd., Siser Srl, Stahls' Inc., Sunmicrotek Group, and Unimark Heat Transfer Co. Heat transfer films companies have announced mergers and acquisitions to expand their position in the Heat transfer films industry. Major players are also moving into new regions or advanced technologies.

Some of the key observations regarding Heat transfer films industry include:

Poli-Tape Klebefolien GmbH, a German textile products manufacturer that produces textile transfer systems, vinyl's, laminating films, digital printing media, and adhesive tapes, has launched various new products and product variants in FESPA 2019. Whereas, FESPA is a federation of trade associations and an organizer of conferences and exhibitions for the screen printing and digital printing industry. The company has exhibited five new colors into its existing Turbo heat transfer film where Image is a new reflective heat transfer film. Additionally, Poli-Lux 770 UV, 162 UV, and PT 162 UV were also part of the 2019 exhibition from the company's side.

ColDesi Inc. has announced office expansions in 2019, which is a "T-Shirt Business Equipment" Open House at ColDesi Corporate Office ( Tampa, Florida ). The company has demonstrated more than ten different ways to make custom t-shirts everything from Bling to High-Quality Transfers, to DTG and UV LED Printing. The company is a supplier of professional t-shirt making equipment. The ongoing demonstration has featured 7 different machines to make custom products including t-shirt transfer printers, direct to garment printing, UV printing, heat transfer vinyl, and embroidery machines among others.

Market Segmentation

Market By Material

Paper film

Plastic film

Vinyl film

Market By Product Type

Opaque

Clear

Glossy & Metallic

Vented

Market By End-Use

Textile

Food & Beverages

Construction industry

Furniture/Wooden industry

Healthcare

Others

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

