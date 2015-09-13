Heat Transfer Films Market: Textile Industry Secures Top Consumer Position: Global Industry Analysis (2013 - 2017) & Opportunity Assessment (2018 - 2028)

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing demand for modern and heat protected fabric textures and prints, food and beverages, healthcare, personal care, and heat transfer films or vinyl has gained specific traction. Heat transfer vinyl refers to a specialty film that can be employed on certain fabrics such as cotton, polyester, and cotton-poly blend to imprint designs or logos on that particular material. The structure of heat transfer vinyl mainly comprises three basic components such as transfer film, release liner, and adhesive material. The transfer film is manufactured using polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride.



Textile industry to remain leading end user of heat transfer films in coming years



Opaque heat transfer films such as glossy, glitter, metallic, flock, and reflective are generally used in T-shirt printing. PET and PS are the most common materials utilized for the production of release liner. Heat presses are employed to apply heat transfer vinyl on any fabric material at approximately 3 to 4 bar of pressure and at 150 degree centigrade. Nylon and other textiles with a hydrophobic impregnation are not appropriate for heat transfer vinyl applications. Cotton and cotton blends textile and apparels are extensively printed using heat transfer films. This is owing to cotton and cotton-poly blends features such as breathable, easy to dye and smoothness compared to other fabric materials. Sportswear and women wear manufacturers are progressively adopting opaque, glossy & metallic heat transfer films for printing logos and graphics. Rising millennial demand for high graphics and quality printed t-shirts is expected to be the major driver influencing the demand for heat transfer films.



Promotional and marketing activities are likely to increase penetration of heat transfer films in the textile industry as well as other industries



The textile industry accounts for approximately over 95% of the heat transfer films market. Food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive and the other end use industries are increasingly adopting heat transfer printing on their sales promotion devices like point of purchase displays and banners. Increasing competition in market has led to the growing sales promotional activity. Advertising is more expensive and less effective today for increasing sales because increased advertising content on audio and video media has led to a decline in consumer interest in advertising. Sales promotions create immediate positive impact on sales and can drive the impulse buying.



Heat transfer films are utilized for printing on sales promotional devices such as displays and banners. High graphics and creative design printing on displays and banners attracts the customers to test or buy the product. In comparison to digital flexography printing which is heavily used in printing of banners, heat transfer printing provides high clarity, glossy and eye-catching graphic. Several color shades and color combinations can be achieved through heat transfer printing. Food and beverages is the largest industry, which uses heat transfer films. Automotive and personal industries are expected to be expanding at a highest growth rate in the adoption of heat transfer films. Food and beverages, personal care, and other industries are cumulatively expected to create an attractive market opportunity for heat transfer films during the forecast period.



