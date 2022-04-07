Heat Treated Steel Plates Market -78% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Growing Demand from the Construction Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 07, 2022, 02:45 ET
The "Heat Treated Steel Plates Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) & End Users by Volume (automotive and heavy machinery, construction and infrastructure, shipbuilding and off-shore structures, energy and power, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 78% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Russian Federation are the key markets for heat-treated steel plates in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and Europe. The significant increase in the demand for heat-treated steel plates, owing to rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments, will facilitate the heat-treated steel plates market growth in APAC over the forecast period
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factor driving the global heat-treated steel plates market growth is the growing demand from the construction industry. Carbon steel is widely used in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings and other public infrastructures such as bridges, tunnels, and highways. Steel is strong, lightweight, and ductile, which makes it suitable for use in the construction of buildings and other infrastructures. Many new global infrastructural developments, such as the construction of smart cities, tech parks, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, highways, and other public infrastructure contribute largely to the global construction industry. The demand for high-strength and cost-effective construction materials is increasing in the modern construction industry, which is expected to propel the demand for heat-treated steel plates during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global heat-treated steel plates market growth is the growing preference for carbon fiber in automotive applications. The need for lightweight automobiles has increased the use of carbon fiber composites in automobiles. The use of carbon fiber composites can reduce automobile weight by 40%-50% and increase fuel efficiency by 30%-35%. Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers are gradually being used in the large-scale production of luxury cars such as the BMW i8 and BMW 7. Regulations regarding fuel efficiency and emissions levels are compelling the automotive industry to reduce the weight of the vehicles, thereby creating challenges in the global heat-treated steel plates market. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis
The heat-treated steel plates market report is segmented by End-user by volume (automotive and heavy machinery, construction and infrastructure, shipbuilding and off-shore structures, energy and power, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
The heat-treated steel plates market in the automotive and heavy machinery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rise in environmental concerns and the development of new innovative technologies, such as hot stamping, to achieve cost and weight reduction, fuel economy expectations, and safety performance will increase the demand for heat-treated steel plates in the automobile industry, which will support the market growth in the coming years.
Some Companies Mentioned
The heat-treated steel plates market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Baosteel Group Corp.
- Essar Global Fund Ltd.
- JFE Holdings Inc.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- NLMK Group
- Outokumpu Oyj
- POSCO
- Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
- ThyssenKrupp AG
