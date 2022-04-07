Heat Treated Steel Plates Market -78% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Growing Demand from the Construction Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global heat-treated steel plates market growth is the growing demand from the construction industry. Carbon steel is widely used in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings and other public infrastructures such as bridges, tunnels, and highways. Steel is strong, lightweight, and ductile, which makes it suitable for use in the construction of buildings and other infrastructures. Many new global infrastructural developments, such as the construction of smart cities, tech parks, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, highways, and other public infrastructure contribute largely to the global construction industry. The demand for high-strength and cost-effective construction materials is increasing in the modern construction industry, which is expected to propel the demand for heat-treated steel plates during the forecast period.

The key factor driving the global heat-treated steel plates market growth is the Carbon steel is widely used in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings and other public infrastructures such as bridges, tunnels, and highways. Steel is strong, lightweight, and ductile, which makes it suitable for use in the construction of buildings and other infrastructures. Many new global infrastructural developments, such as the construction of smart cities, tech parks, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, highways, and other public infrastructure contribute largely to the global construction industry. The demand for high-strength and cost-effective construction materials is increasing in the modern construction industry, which is expected to propel the demand for heat-treated steel plates during the forecast period. Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global heat-treated steel plates market growth is the growing preference for carbon fiber in automotive applications. The need for lightweight automobiles has increased the use of carbon fiber composites in automobiles. The use of carbon fiber composites can reduce automobile weight by 40%-50% and increase fuel efficiency by 30%-35%. Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers are gradually being used in the large-scale production of luxury cars such as the BMW i8 and BMW 7. Regulations regarding fuel efficiency and emissions levels are compelling the automotive industry to reduce the weight of the vehicles, thereby creating challenges in the global heat-treated steel plates market. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The heat-treated steel plates market report is segmented by End-user by volume (automotive and heavy machinery, construction and infrastructure, shipbuilding and off-shore structures, energy and power, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The heat-treated steel plates market in the automotive and heavy machinery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rise in environmental concerns and the development of new innovative technologies, such as hot stamping, to achieve cost and weight reduction, fuel economy expectations, and safety performance will increase the demand for heat-treated steel plates in the automobile industry, which will support the market growth in the coming years.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The heat-treated steel plates market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ArcelorMittal SA



Baosteel Group Corp.



Essar Global Fund Ltd.



JFE Holdings Inc.



Nippon Steel Corp.



NLMK Group



Outokumpu Oyj



POSCO



Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.



ThyssenKrupp AG

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The sheet metal market share is expected to increase by USD 76.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 76.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14%. The stainless steel market share is expected to increase by 15836.08 thousand MT from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%. Download a free sample now!

Heat Treated Steel Plates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.50% Market growth 2022-2026 18120.00 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Essar Global Fund Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Outokumpu Oyj, POSCO, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 4

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 5

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Steel

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 After-sales and service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user by Volume - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user by Volume

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user by Volume

5.3 Automotive and heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Exhibit 24: Automotive and heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 25: Automotive and heavy machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Exhibit 26: Construction and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 27: Construction and infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ship building and off-shore structures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Exhibit 28: Ship building and off-shore structures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 29: Ship building and off-shore structures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Exhibit 30: Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 31: Energy and power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user by Volume

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user by Volume

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand from the construction industry

8.1.2 Large scale funds in businesses and infrastructure

8.1.3 Increasing applications in machinery production

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing preference for carbon fiber in automotive applications

8.2.2 Volatile prices of raw materials

8.2.3 Stringent regulations by authorities

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased penetration of heat-treated steel plates in industrial applications

8.3.2 Rising demand in the wind energy sector

8.3.3 Rapid increase in urbanization

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: ?Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 54: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview

Exhibit 55: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 56: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

10.4 Baosteel Group Corp.

Exhibit 58: Baosteel Group Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Baosteel Group Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Baosteel Group Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Essar Global Fund Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 64: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 68: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 NLMK Group

Exhibit 72: NLMK Group - Overview

Exhibit 73: NLMK Group - Business segments

Exhibit 74: NLMK Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: NLMK Group - Segment focus

10.9 Outokumpu Oyj

Exhibit 76: Outokumpu Oyj - Overview

Exhibit 77: Outokumpu Oyj - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Outokumpu Oyj - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Outokumpu Oyj - Segment focus

10.10 POSCO

Exhibit 80: POSCO - Overview

Exhibit 81: POSCO - Business segments

Exhibit 82: POSCO - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: POSCO - Segment focus

10.11 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 88: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview

Exhibit 89: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments

Exhibit 90: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93:Research Methodology

Exhibit 94:Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio