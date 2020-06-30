HEAT X™ Signs Strategic Partnership with NextEnergy

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAT X™, one of the technology leaders and largest patent holders of magnetocaloric and magnetic induction technologies, has signed an agreement with NextEnergy to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of several transformational clean heating technologies, as available alternatives for the world's residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors.

The strategic partnership between HEAT X and NextEnergy, a non-profit organization based in Detroit working with innovators to accelerate smarter, cleaner, more accessible solutions for cities and communities, will be multifaceted. In addition to facilitating various technology demonstrations with both public and private stakeholders to showcase their magnetocaloric heating technologies for air, surface and fluids, NextEnergy will support the promotion, marketing and commercialization with multiple actions including introductions to Heat X of highly selected and qualified potential licensees and investors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing critical insights regarding human impact on the environment of fossil fuels. We believe our 100 % clean and emission-free technologies can be a vital alternative to positively impact the world and substantially reduce carbon footprint, even after the world moves past these unprecedented events," said Christopher Meso, one of the founding investors of HEAT X. "Our technology is not only third-party validated to deliver heat with substantially less electrical consumption than available solutions but can also deliver energy cost efficiencies that could potentially displace gas/fuel heating. HEAT X is ready for the new global reality after this pandemic."

"NextEnergy is very excited to partner with this innovative Michigan-based company to help them scale and deploy their groundbreaking thermal technologies globally. By partnering with HEAT X, we will advance our mission and move towards our vision for a carbon-free energy future," said Jim Saber, President and CEO of NextEnergy.

Magnetocaloric heating technology was theorized by NASA back in the 1970's. HEAT X accomplished their key goals of delivering emission-free heating technologies more efficiently with less components and lower material cost than existing fuel-based technologies. HEAT X technologies utilizes its innovative designs, combined with the right mix of cost competitive materials, and will begin licensing globally its technologies in the second half of 2020. NextEnergy with this partnership continues with its goal to accelerate innovative technologies into real solutions that will create a better quality of life for all.

About HEAT X

HEAT X™ is a technology development and licensing company established in June of 2018 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA. HEAT X relentlessly focuses on improving people's lives, reducing the use of energy and delivering the next generation of clean technologies in magnetocaloric/magnetic induction heating for air, surfaces and fluids. Our innovative approach to these technologies enables us also to empower our partners to become leaders in solving climate challenges. The result is the development of unique technologies for residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors that creates value for customers, users and a positive impact in our environment and the world at large.

About NextEnergy

Founded in 2002 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and based in Detroit, NextEnergy works with innovators to accelerate smarter, cleaner, more accessible solutions for communities and cities. Since its inception, NextEnergy has worked with more than 400 companies, universities, federal agencies, and philanthropic organizations to drive more than $1.5 billion in advanced energy and mobility technology investments.

We demonstrate and pilot technologies in real-world environments to gather data and diverse user-experiences. This process helps us to quickly scale and deploy solutions by accelerating commercialization with a specific focus on smart mobility and smart grid. Our depth of experience, technical knowledge, and an established network of partners have enabled us to develop effective programs and pilots and facilitate new relationships to help our clients achieve their commercialization goals.

