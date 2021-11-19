Heated Bedding Market to See Deceleration at a CAGR of 4% Between 2021 and 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heated Bedding Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geographical Landscape 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The heated bedding market is poised to grow by $100.88 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the heated bedding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization and benefits associated with heated bedding products.



The heated bedding market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The heated bedding market is segmented as below:

By Product

Heated blankets and throws

Heated mattress pad

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the stringent regulatory standards as one of the prime reasons driving the heated bedding market growth during the next few years.



The report on heated bedding market covers the following areas:

Heated bedding market sizing

Heated bedding market forecast

Heated bedding market industry analysis

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is stringent regulatory standards.`



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is product premiumization.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Companies Mentioned

Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory

Living Earth Crafts

Medisana GmbH

Microlife Corp.

Newell Brands Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Tenacta Group Spa

The Surgical Co. Group

The Vermont Country Store

Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy0c7t



