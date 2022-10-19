Heath Consultants' Remote Methane Leak Detector - First Responder Technology Successfully Deployed by Sterling Heights Fire Department

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a natural gas leak call, Sterling Heights Fire Department (SHFD) successfully deployed their new RMLD-FR from Heath Consultants Incorporated to remotely detect natural gas through the window of a residence. The leak occurred when a contractor attempting to change the water meter within the residence, accidently broke a gas line with no working gas valve in the basement. The contractor immediately left the residence and called SHFD from a safe distance.

RMLD-FR Detecting Natural Gas Through a Structure's Window Safely Detecting Natural Gas Leaks From a Distance

Upon arriving at the scene and conducting a quick investigation the RMLD-FR was used to detect natural gas through the basement window with a first read of 2,700 PPM. With the high PPM reading, SHFD broke a basement window and brought in a battery-operated fan to ventilate the residence. The fan was placed at the front door while SHFD continued to monitor the natural gas concentration utilizing the RMLD-FR. Air exiting the broken-out basement window was reading at 6% LEL. After forty-five minutes the residence was down to 35 PPM of natural gas and cleared for entry by the utility representative on-site.

"Sterling Heights Fire Department began using the RMLD-FR this year and it has already proven to be an extremely useful tool. Prior to having this equipment, we would send firefighters into a structure with a gas leak in full gear, SCBA and air monitor, not knowing the levels we were going into until we were possibly in a danger zone. This detector has given us a tactical advantage to determine high natural gas levels within a structure from a safe distance," states William Walker, Battalion Chief of Sterling Heights Fire Department.

The RMLD-FR is a reliable and quick way to detect the presence of methane. Using Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS), the operator can shine a beam through most windows and common venting points. The audible and visual signal indicates the level of methane present, allowing first responders to make quick decisions about how to control the gas and ignition sources. In addition to its fast detection time, the RMLD-FR features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS capability and more. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in various situations.

For more information on the benefits of this potentially life-saving device, visit

heathus.com/products/rmld-fr/.

About Sterling Heights

Founded in 1968, the City of Sterling Heights continues to be a vibrant, inclusive community for residents and businesses that is safe, active, progressive and distinctive. The Sterling Heights 2030 Visioning Plan creates a bold vision for an exceptional quality of life, offering distinctive neighborhoods, a world-class library, 31 parks and green spaces, and low tax and crime rates. With roughly 133,000 residents, it is the second-largest suburb in Metro Detroit and the fourth- largest city in Michigan. To learn more, visit sterling-heights.net.

About Heath Consultants

Heath Consultants Incorporated is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1933 by Milton Heath Sr., who started out providing line clearing services to New England utilities. Heath partners with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations to provide state-of-the-art products and services to various utility markets, including products specifically designed to detect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and services for environmental safety. Heath is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information on Heath's products or services, visit heathus.com.

