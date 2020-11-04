Heather Aby is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RIDGELAND, Miss., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Aby is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Family & Criminal Law for her remarkable contributions and commitment at Aby Law PLLC.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

The Aby Law Firm is a highly respected boutique law firm, proudly serving Ridgeland, Mississippi. With close to 18 years of experience in the areas of family, criminal, and commercial law, the team of attorneys demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity in order to best support clients. They also have extensive experience and the expertise to handle criminal, construction, and residential law cases. At Aby Law, the dedicated attorneys carefully monitor your case, gather proof, and follow through with meeting your expectations.

Having led a remarkable career in the field of law, award-winning and five-star rating attorney Mrs. Heather Aby has accrued 18 years of professional experience in the Mississippi justice system and vast knowledge of the regional legal community. She has taken pride in her compassion working on behalf of children and representing clients who may not have been able to access quality representation. She offers an extensive background in law and business and a repertoire of expertise in family law, from adoptions to contested divorces and all areas in between, guardianships/conservatorships, criminal defense, and construction law matters. Throughout her distinguished career, Mrs. Aby excelled in varying prominent positions. She began her legal career with Butler Snow, LLP, where she worked until 2005. With a commitment to ensuring fair trials for all accused persons, she excelled as a Madison County Public Defender since 2013.

In light of her academic career, Mrs. Aby's distinguished career began after she earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Mississippi College of law in 2002. Prior to this, she completed her undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Mrs. Aby is the recipient of several awards and accolades. She has held a Martindale Hubbell AV- preeminent peer rating for five consecutive years. She was also named Rising Star by Super Lawyers from 2011-2016 and Named Super Lawyer in 2019. Renowned as a frontrunner in her field, she has been profiled among the Mississippi Business Journal's Top 50 Business Women and Top 40 under 40 Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Mrs. Aby dedicates this recognition with special thanks to her husband Trey Aby, whom she has been married to since 1999.

For further information, please visit https://abylawpllc.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

