FUQUAY VARINA, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather B. Dunn is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Broker in the field of Real Estate as a Residential Real Estate Broker at Coldwell Banker, Howard Perry & Walston.

An affiliate of Coldwell Banker who is the Ranked Number 1 Real Estate Company in the World in Dollar Volume, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry & Walston is Rated #1 Real Estate Company in the Area as reported by the Triangle Business Journal. Standing out among the many talented affiliated organizations at Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry & Walston is the #5 Coldwell Banker Affiliate Real Estate Agency in the Nation.



Currently serving buyers and sellers located in and around the entire Triangle area including Wake, Harnett, Johnston, Chatham and Orange Counties, Mrs. Dunn has experience in general brokerage as well as builder and new construction marketing and sales. With over 22 years of experience in the real estate industry, Mrs. Dunn specializes in New Construction, Residential, 1st Time Home Buyers, Area Expert, Buyers, and Sellers and Relocation Services. When working with her clients, she loves to laugh and to make each transaction as stress free as possible.



Throughout her education and training, Mrs. Dunn got her license when she was very young and actually sold real estate and put herself through college, to become a teacher, selling real estate. She also attended East Carolina University (1993-1994), (1998-2001) and Pitt Community College (1995-1997).



To further her professional development, Mrs. Dunn is affiliated with Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, and the International Association of Real Estate Professionals. Devoted to her faith, Mrs. Dunn supports the Hope Community Church. She is also an advocate for F.A.R.E. (Food Allergy Research and Education) because one of her daughters has multiple life threatening food allergies.



Outside of work, Mrs. Dunn enjoys spending time with her husband, two daughters and their two toy fox terriers. She also enjoys decorating, refurbishing and repurposing furniture, and traveling when she has time, especially to Washington D.C. and Gatlinburg, TN.



For more information, please visit www.HeatherDunnRealEstate.com.

