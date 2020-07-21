Heather DeSantis on How Investing in the Right Efforts Can Help Save Your Business

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no denying the negative impact of Covid-19 to businesses all over the world. With tourism and a large part of the retail and services industries on an indefinite pause, and with most other markets losing customers due to the big shift in people's priorities, it is no surprise that this crisis has left companies of different sizes in a dire state. According to a report by Startup Genome released last March, three-quarters of over 1,000 startup founders globally have been forced to layoff employees. In addition, more than three out of every 10 also admit that they would most likely run out of money by September.

As the crisis continues to heavily affect the country, many business owners find themselves hard-pressed to find an immediate solution that will allow their businesses to survive.

And while cost-cutting seems to be the most apparent and feasible solution for many, it actually does very little to help you sail to the end of this pandemic, which up to this point, still, no one is able to tell.

So what can you do?

"Agility is really key. You need to be able to adapt well and adapt quickly," shares Heather DeSantis, CEO of Publicity For Good. "Especially for small business owners, you need to stop focusing on trying to grow your business at this point, and you need to devote your energy to helping your business evolve one way or another. Adapting comes naturally for most entrepreneurs, but adapting purposefully--that's another story."

As a communications expert, DeSantis says that now more than ever, it's important for brands, companies, even public personalities to understand the importance of using the right channels to express their messages.

"Everyone's emotions are so high right now, and rightfully so. That said, almost anything can easily be taken out of context, so it's really, really essential to understand the how, when and where when it comes to properly delivering your message--so that, again, it just really works to help you achieve your goal and not work against you."

DeSantis is holding an online Free Five Day PR Challenge from July 27 to July 31. The said event aims to teach entrepreneurs and small businesses the most basic tools in an effort to help them market their businesses better using PR.

In addition to the Free Five Day PR Challenge, DeSantis is also slated to start a 10-week certification program for small businesses, online coaches, and entrepreneurs next month. The said program is for people who want to learn more about PR and will include a step-by-step guide on creating publicity campaigns from conceptualization to rolling it out.

Sign up for DeSantis' Free Five Day PR Challenge here.

For more information on Publicity For Good, or to speak with Heather, email her at [email protected].

