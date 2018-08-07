Heather Kawamoto promoted to Chief Product Officer at Recondo Technology

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Topping off a year of accolades for Recondo Technology's automated solutions, the company has promoted longtime product executive Heather Kawamoto to the Executive Team. Kawamoto will serve as the company's Chief Product Officer, a newly created role that expands Kawamoto's leadership of some of the most dynamic products in healthcare revenue cycle technology today.

Under her guidance, Recondo earned the coveted 2018 Best in KLAS for Patient Access ranking for its patient access solutions. The company went on to earn HFMA's Peer-Reviewed status for its automated solutions that obtain prior authorization from health insurers and early retrieval of actionable claim status; the first ever to be peer reviewed by HFMA.

"Heather is a highly customer-focused professional, a dedication that has paid off in development of technology that today saves healthcare providers hundreds of millions of dollars. I could not be more pleased to see her step into the Chief Product Officer role," stated Jay Deady, Recondo CEO.

Recondo's Board of Directors shared their support of the decision.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we're thrilled to support Heather's promotion, acknowledging the leadership, keen market insight and product differentiation that she has lead over the last decade in various roles with Recondo," stated Jodi Hubler, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director, Lemhi Ventures. "She's integral to Recondo having achieved the market recognition it currently enjoys, and it's a personal pleasure for me to have witnessed and supported Heather's development throughout her well-earned career with us."

Kawamoto will help hospitals navigate new price transparency regulations

Late last week CMS released its final rule for Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payments Systems in order to provide patients better access to price information. The ruling requires hospitals to post standard charges on their websites in "machine readable" format, a directive that many will see as burdensome, narrow and potentially misrepresenting what the patient is likely to pay.

With her extensive work helping hospitals embed price estimate calculators in their websites and hospital information systems, Kawamoto will be able to help healthcare organizations turn the CMS mandate into a business opportunity.

"Recondo has guided some of the largest health systems in the country to deploy our comprehensive cost estimate technology as a fundamental offering in their market strategy. We believe that prospective patients viewing an online list of charges can and should be directed to a price estimate on the same website that gives a more accurate picture of their true cost of care," Kawamoto noted.

Recondo pioneered robotic process automation in revenue cycle management, and today, its machine learning-enhanced engines are reducing patient estimate errors by as much as 33 percent, while discovering—and acting on—the impact of downstream practice and billing patterns to improve predictions.

Natural language processing is being applied to authorization, reducing further the need for human input of clinical data for prior authorization requests. This innovation is particularly relevant as some states are crafting legislation that would require health insurers to confirm authorization status within 24 hours; a feat that cannot be accomplished at large scale without automation.

"I want to thank Jay and the board for their confidence in me to serve in this important new role. For our customers that have long known how dedicated we are to delivering value — stay tuned. Our talented team have more exciting innovations in store for you," Kawamoto said.

About Recondo Technology

Recondo's cloud-based solutions deliver industry leading automated, accurate, and actionable financial clarity to all participants within the healthcare revenue cycle. Recognized by Black Book Research as one of the top three leaders in revenue cycle management software, Recondo empowers more than 900 hospitals with solutions that connect providers, payers, and patients to ensure proper payments across the care continuum. The company's patented software and expertise streamline operations and allow providers to be paid more, faster, and at a cheaper cost. Recondo brings efficiencies and cost savings to patient access through to payment processing—a continuum today where inaccuracy and inefficiencies currently cost U.S. healthcare a staggering $480 billion per year. Learn more at www.recondotech.com.

