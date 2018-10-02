Heather Lake to Host Wounded Warrior Project 5K to Support Veterans

"I've had a front-row seat to what makes San Diego a special place, and Carry Forward helps bring together my love for San Diego and its people, and its warm embrace of warriors and families who make our quality of life possible," Heather said.

She also draws from her own experience with fitness while training with the Triathlon Club of San Diego and US CrossFit. She has trained for Ironman distance triathlons and ran the Boston Marathon in 2014.

"I have a goal to run a marathon in every state, so I'm excited to combine my love of fitness with my passion for supporting military families," Heather said.

Heather has been a strong advocate for military families since her reporting in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where she worked closely with the military community at Camp Lejeune.

Hayley Orrantia, from ABC's "The Goldbergs" and a singer/songwriter, will sing the national anthem at the start of the 5K fitness challenge. Hayley recently wrapped up her "Strong, Sweet and Southern" tour, which gave fans a chance to hear Hayley's original songs, a departure from the 1980s-inspired tunes she performs on the TV show.

Carry Forward is a challenge for individuals or squads to test their limits with three options: flag, fitness, or fierce, depending on the weight they choose to carry. To register, visit http://wwpcarryforward.org/sandiego.

When: 7:30 am on Saturday, Oct. 6

Where: Liberty Station – 2640 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego

You can also participate remotely at http://wwpcarryforward.org/virtual.

To learn more about how WWP is transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/give-back.

