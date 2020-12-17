Heather Mannila Joins Activ Surgical as Vice President of Finance

"Heather's track record in finance and the MedTech industry is exceptional," said Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical. "She brings a wealth of financial leadership and deep relationships that will have an immediate impact on our business and growth. We are thrilled to have Heather on the Activ Surgical leadership team."

Prior to joining Activ Surgical, Mannila served as Controller for the North American Implants and Wellspect Healthcare Divisions at Dentsply Sirona, where she was tasked with transforming and managing all business operations for the $200M segment and managed a 25-person organization. From 2013-2016, she served as the Director of Finance for Beaver-Visitec International, guiding a 12-person team on the day-to-day operations of U.S. finance and accounting, including budgeting, FP&A, sales operations and other key areas. Mannila earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bryant University.

"I am honored to join Activ Surgical and believe strongly in the company's mission to reduce surgical errors, increase patient safety and democratize world-class surgery across the globe," said Mannila. "Activ Surgical is well positioned for continued rapid growth as it brings its pioneering technology to the market in 2021 and solves some very complex challenges in the operating room."

For more information about Activ Surgical, please visit www.activsurgical.com .

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical , the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com .

SOURCE Activ Surgical

Related Links

http://www.activsurgical.com

