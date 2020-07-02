Heatherdale Expands Technical Team, Appointing Ryan Weymark as VP Project Development, Jim Oliver as Geologic Advisor and Graham Neale as Niblack Project Manager; Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) is pleased to announce that the Company has started to fill key technical positions, starting with the appointment of Ryan Weymark as Vice-President of Project Development. Additionally, Dr. Jim Oliver has joined Heatherdale as a technical advisor and Graham Neale has been retained as Project Manager for the Niblack Cu-Au-Zn-Ag Project.

"Mr. Weymark is one of the mining industry's top young engineers; his strong technical abilities and project management skills enabled him to quickly grow his boutique consulting firm where he has provided project management and advisory services to multiple major companies and high-profile junior developers," said Rob McLeod, CEO of Heatherdale. "Dr. Oliver and Mr. Neale are key for the technical continuity of the project. Jim's excellent technical work has resulted in numerous exploration targets that will be drill tested in the near future. Graham's management has kept the project turn-key for our next phase of work; his community outreach, permitting and operational skills are key to advancing the Niblack Project."

Ryan Weymark, Vice President of Project Development

Ryan Weymark, P. Eng. is a third-generation mining professional with experience in mining, heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Ryan has experience working on projects as a consultant, contractor and owner's representative at various stages, including technical due-diligence, economic studies, permitting and construction.

Mr. Weymark is currently Principal of Weymark Consulting, providing project management and advisory services in the resource sector to clients including: Teck Alaska Corp., NexGen Energy Ltd., Coeur Mining Inc. and Nyrstar. Ryan worked previously with Heatherdale's CEO Rob McLeod as Vice President - Project Development for IDM Mining, until the acquisition by Ascot in March 2019. Previous to IDM, Mr. Weymark was a Project Manager with Ledcor Contractors Ltd. in the Heavy Civil and Mining Division and Teck Resources Ltd. in various project and operational roles, including: Mine Construction Project Manager for the Line Creek Phase II Expansion Project and Project Engineer for the Quintette Coal Operations Project. Prior to Teck, Mr. Weymark worked for SNC-Lavalin Inc. in the Mining & Metallurgy Division on various feasibility and pre-feasibility studies. Mr. Weymark holds a B.A.Sc from the University of British Columbia in Mining and Mineral Processing and is a registered Professional Engineer with Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC).

Dr. James (Jim) Oliver, Advisor

Dr. Oliver has over 35 years of exploration experience specializing in global mineral deposit evaluations and early to advanced stage project valuations, with particular emphasis on belt, regional and detailed geological mapping programs, lithologic, structural and alteration mapping, Archean and epithermal gold, porphyries, VMS, SedEx and REE mineral systems. He has worked on five continents, in over 25 countries and examined or worked on approximately 400 mineral occurrences or deposits. He served as a Geological Consultant to major mining companies, to junior companies and to government geological surveys. He is a committed and energetic explorationist and has a successful track record advancing early exploration projects to advanced resource and development stages.

Jim previously spent several years working at the Niblack project and was part of the team that compiled historic work, reinterpreted the structural and stratigraphic setting with strong emphasis on mapping and core logging, developing a robust structural and metallogenic model for VHMS mineralization on the Property.

Graham Neale, Project Manager

Mr. Neale has been Project Manager for the Niblack Project since Heatherdale acquired the property in 2009. He oversaw the exploration drilling programs in 2009-2012 and since then has been responsible for project assets and activities while maintaining positive project standing and compliance with local, state and federal Native groups, communities, organizations, businesses and regulatory agencies. With Niblack as well as consulting for other organizations, he has cultivated a credible reputation within Alaska and ideally suited for leading Niblack's continued growth. He has over 25 years of experience in resources, the last 12 working in mineral exploration in Alaska.

Stock Options

Concurrent with the above appointments, the board has approved, authorized and granted 300,000 stock options (the "Stock Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). The Stock Options have an exercise price of $0.17, which will vest quarterly over the next 24 months and have a 5-year term in accordance with the Stock Option Plan.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. owns 100% of the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. For more information on Heatherdale, visit the Company's website at www.heatherdaleresources.com or contact Rob McLeod at (604) 617-0616.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert McLeod

Robert McLeod, P.Geo

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward–looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future business plans. These forward–looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and changes in the Company's business plans. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Heatherdale Resources Limited