Heating Oil Industry Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast's heating oil industry has resolved to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 2050. This ambitious goal was set at the Northeast Industry Summit held during the 2019 Heating & Energizing America Trade Show (the HEAT Show) at the Rhode Island Convention Center, organized by NEFI and association partners.

The industry's resolution calls for a 15% reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2023, a 40% reduction by 2030, and net-zero-carbon emissions by 2050. The resolution also directs industry associations and other groups assembled at the meeting to work with each other to achieve these emissions reductions.

Event moderator Charles Uglietto, of Cubby Oil & Energy in Somerville, MA, raised the resolution, which was seconded by Rick Bologna, of Westmore Fuel in Greenwich, CT, and it passed unanimously. When Uglietto asked if there were any objections, none were raised.

"I am thrilled that our industry came together to support a cleaner and greener future for our environment, our customers and the entire Northeast region," said Uglietto. "Resolving to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint positions our industry as a key player in the climate change discussions happening in halls of government, local communities and dinner tables across the country."

"The heating oil professionals gathered here represent the backbone of Main Street America," said NEFI President & CEO Sean Cota. "These companies are already delivering renewable liquid heating fuels, and this resolution doubles-down on our ongoing commitment to help protect the environment and ensure a sustainable future."

The Northeast heating oil industry delivers renewable liquid heating fuel to more than 5 million homes and businesses across the region — 80% of the national heating oil market. The average retail heating oil company is a multi-generation family-owned and -operated business with a median of 25 employees. NEFI, the nation's largest heating oil association, was a lead organizer of the 2019 Northeast Industry Summit and HEAT Show. Partnering with NEFI for this event were the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, Energy Marketers Association of New Hampshire, Maine Energy Marketers Association, Massachusetts Energy Marketers Association, New York Oil Heating Association, Oil Heat Institute of Rhode Island and Vermont Fuel Dealers Association. For more information, visit nefi.com or heatshow.com or call 800-796-3342.

