Heating Up: W Atlanta - Midtown Unveils Full Renovation

Drawing from Atlanta's home within a forest and all the beautiful flora and fauna in the city, the design for the public spaces, including Welcome and the Living Room, features a forbidden garden motif. In addition to the floral overtones, the spaces include curated art that a world traveler would collect, reflecting how Atlanta is the gateway to anywhere in the world. The Living Room ceiling displays a mural with large colorful flowers that pop against a sharp black background conceptualized by Virserius Studio and executed by DAC. Oversized pendant light fixtures shaped like birdcages dot the ceiling for a dramatic effect, while butterfly and flower sculptures, created by Prince Design UK and Redwood Stoneworks, are seen throughout the space.

The Living Room's newly designed layout improves the flow and connects the full-service bar to the patio, which provides more seating and lounging area, expanding on the hotel's ability to attract city influencers for drinks and dining. Guests are invited to sip on fragrant cocktails filled with floral flavors, expertly crafted by the best bartenders and mixologists in the city. The menu, created by Executive Chef Aaron Baxendale, focuses on sharing plates filled with local ingredients that reflect the season with hints of global spices. Entrées are centered on specialty-sourced meats not commonly found in area dining destinations, and the hotel will feature a late-night dining menu for after hours. The bar's design is focused around transparency, how people interact with one another and how they can see through the bar from the entry and all the way to the patio.

Playing off of the hotel's passion for music, guests can see playful music-inspired décor in their rooms, plus new furniture featuring clean lines, bold colors, and mod vibes. Carefully curated to transport visitors to the ultimate Atlanta experience, each room features artworks that speaks to the iconic locale. Wall art installations in all the rooms, created by Virserius Studio-owned art consultancy Imaggo Production, are an ode to Atlanta as the epicenter of music and entertainment. The suites feature graphic wood paneling, as well as retro wood slats that serve to separate the sleeping from the living space. The guest rooms include carefully curated amenities including Bluetooth speakers, flat screen TVs, glass door showers with rain showerheads, and luxury bath products.

Alongside the W brand's award-winning design team, Virserius Studio, a New York and Paris-based interior lifestyle branding firm specializing in hotel, restaurant, and event spaces, crafted the immersive redesign of W Atlanta – Midtown. Globally recognized for their work, the partnering firm is currently working on projects across the U.S., Africa, and Europe. Their designs are intriguing and unexpected – a perfect fit for the W brand's bold design sensibilities.

"This was really a fantastic collaborative experience with W Atlanta - Midtown's ownership and brand," said founder Therese Virserius. "From the public spaces to the guestrooms to the Forbidden Garden, we were able to create what we believe will be a truly memorable experience."

The renovations have been completed in conjunction with the reimagining of Colony Square, an exciting modern addition to the neighborhood to which the hotel is connected. Colony Square will bring new culinary concepts, retail, and entertainment steps from W guests at the newly renovated hotel.

"Since its opening, the W Atlanta – Midtown has been a major influence on the area, becoming the hub for Atlanta culture and everything that is new and next," said Fabrizio Calvo, general manager of W Atlanta – Midtown. "With this investment in the hotel, we believe it will continue to positively impact the city, engaging guests and locals alike for that glam experience that only the W can provide."

About W Atlanta – Midtown

Guests live it up at W Atlanta – Midtown, a managed property of Marriott International located in the city's most vibrant, culture-rich and connected neighborhood. The city becomes a playground with easy access to Atlanta's best experiences such as Piedmont Park, Woodruff Arts Center (High Museum, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra & Alliance Theater), Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Fabulous Fox Theatre, Georgia Tech, and Atlanta's top restaurants. Easily connect to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Lenox Mall and Phipps Plaza, America's Mart, and national stadiums and arenas using the nearby Marta train. With recently renovated meeting spaces and rooms, guests are energized by the bold and vibrant design. One of the largest W Hotels in the world, the property features 466 guest rooms, including 33 specialty suites, and over 40,000 square feet of high-tech meeting and special event space capable of hosting everything from intimate executive board meetings to weddings for 500 to concerts for 2,000. Business is limitless thanks to WIRED, a high tech business center. Guests dare to indulge at TRACE Atlanta – a farm-to-hotel dining concept featuring Southern-inspired cuisine - and the Living Room bar for easy, delicious bites, and craft cocktails. Detox in the celebrated W Spa, soak it in at WET, an outdoor pool deck with private cabanas, or own the moment in FIT, the state-of-the-art gym. W Atlanta-Midtown also offers the W brand's signature 24-hour Whatever/Whenever® service promise, offering guests whatever they want – from a private couture shopping experience to front-row seats to the hottest show in town – whenever they want it. For more information on W Atlanta – Midtown, please visit: www.watlantamidtown.com .

SOURCE W Atlanta - Midtown

Related Links

https://w-hotels.marriott.com/

