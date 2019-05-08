Heaven's Door™ Spirits Announces Two New Limited Release Whiskeys

"We are excited to offer whiskey enthusiasts the last remaining bottles of Heaven's Door 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon," said Ryan Perry, Master Blender for Heaven's Door Spirits. "The reaction to our first release was so positive, we felt we had to bring it back one last time."

Bottled at 100 proof, this is a rich and full-bodied bourbon that is mellowed with sugar maple after distillation before entering new white oak barrels. Heaven's Door 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon is presented in a commemorative box with a replica of Bob Dylan's original hand-typed lyrics of "Maggie's Farm" and "Subterranean Homesick Blues." These final bottles of Heaven's Door 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon are available via pre-order on ReserveBar.com and for purchase in stores later that month.

Later this year, Heaven's Door will also unveil the first of its Bootleg Series of rare whiskeys, named after Dylan's famous "Bootleg Series" of albums. The inaugural release will be a 25-year-old whiskey finished in Japanese Mizunara oak casks, creating a truly unique and distinctive flavor profile. Native to Japan, Mizunara Oak is one of the rarest and most expensive types of oak in the world. Waiting at least 200 years before being harvested for barrel aging, alongside a global boom of Japanese whiskey, Mizunara Oak has become extremely difficult to procure. As a result, Japan has created an annual auction of the oak with a small supply going to the highest bidders.

Bottled with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $499.99 for a 750ml bottle, the first release of The Bootleg Series will be available in very limited quantities for the 2019 holiday season. Heaven's Door will provide more details on this offering later this year.

The Heaven's Door permanent portfolio of craft whiskeys includes Tennessee Straight Bourbon (90 proof, $49.99 SRP), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (100 proof, $79.99 SRP). First introduced in 2018 to wide acclaim, Heaven's Door is an ever-evolving line of handcrafted whiskeys which are the perfect melding of art and craft, as each bottle features co-creator Bob Dylan's unique ironwork sculptures.

