Heavy Construction Equipment Market to record USD 46.09 Bn incremental growth; Driven by increased investments in infrastructure -- Technavio

Oct 07, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heavy construction equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 46.09 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The report categorizes the global heavy construction equipment market as a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market, within the global capital goods market. The parent market covers a variety of product categories, including heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction, and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment.
The parent market, the global capital goods market is driven by rapid urbanization leading to increased investments in construction projects and the revival of the mining industry.
The market in focus will be driven by factors such as increased investment in infrastructure, adoption of technologies to improve efficiency, and an increase in the number of smart cities. However, the growing secondhand machine market is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heavy construction equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size
- Heavy Construction Equipment Market Trends
- Heavy Construction Equipment Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the heavy construction equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the heavy construction equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Eazi Access Investments Pty Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Manitou BF SA, Oshkosh Corp., SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global heavy construction equipment market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Earthmoving Equipment
- Material Handling Equipment
- Heavy Construction Vehicles
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heavy construction equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heavy construction equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heavy construction equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heavy construction equipment market vendors
|
Heavy Construction Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 46.09 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.2
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Eazi Access Investments Pty Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Manitou BF SA, Oshkosh Corp., SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Heavy construction vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Heavy construction vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Heavy construction vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Heavy construction vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heavy construction vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AB Volvo
- Exhibit 97: AB Volvo - Overview
- Exhibit 98: AB Volvo - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: AB Volvo - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: AB Volvo - Segment focus
- 10.4 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 CNH Industrial NV
- Exhibit 105: CNH Industrial NV - Overview
- Exhibit 106: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: CNH Industrial NV - Key news
- Exhibit 108: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus
- 10.6 Deere and Co.
- Exhibit 110: Deere and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Deere and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Deere and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Deere and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Deere and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Doosan Corp.
- Exhibit 115: Doosan Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Doosan Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Doosan Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd
- Exhibit 125: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 126: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 128: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.10 Komatsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Liebherr International AG
- Exhibit 134: Liebherr International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Liebherr International AG - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings
- 10.12 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Research methodology
- Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 146: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
