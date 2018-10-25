Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Analysis Report 2018 - Segment Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Heavy-duty Automotive Aftermarket Analysis Report By Vehicle Type, By Replacement Part (Tires, Brake Parts, Turbochargers), By Service Channel (DIFM, DIY), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket size is anticipated to reach USD 155.8 billion by 2025, exhibiting a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing presence of older, more outdated trucks is leading to rise in demand for replacement parts, which in turn, drives the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket. Other factors expected to drive the market include greater wear and tear of vehicles due to frequent use, growth in number of vehicles, and durability of components.

Connected trucks are embedded with IoT sensors that enable fleet management companies to obtain real-time data on the condition of replacement parts in trucks. Thus, digitalization and IoT have helped drivers gain insights on the health of the vehicle and to schedule preventive maintenance checks. Subsequently, with more real-time data made available about the vehicles, automotive parts can be replaced periodically. This, in turn, is expected to boost demand for heavy-duty automotive aftermarket components over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. Increasing number of old trucks in regions such as North America and Europe is expected to fuel demand for replacement parts on account of increased wear and tear of these vehicles.

South America is poised to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising sale of trucks in developing countries such as Brazil. The heavy-duty automotive aftermarket is expected to grow at a higher rate in nations such as South Africa and Brazil owing to poor road infrastructure, which triggers the need for frequent maintenance of transportation fleets.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Demand for heavy-duty aftermarket components is expected to grow owing to rising penetration of e-commerce in distribution and sale of automotive components

The DIY segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period

Rising awareness about emission standards and stringent laws laid down by various governments to limit emissions by heavy-duty vehicles is expected to positively impact the market

3M Company; ATC Technology Corp; Continental AG; Denso Corporation; Detroit Diesel Corporation; Dorian Drake International Inc.; Dorman Products; Federal-Mogul LLC; Instrument Sales & Service, Inc.; Remy International Inc.; and UCI International Inc. are some of the key players in the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Industry Trends

2.2.1 Vehicle type

2.2.2 Replacement part

2.2.3 Service channel

2.2.4 Region



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket Growth Prospects, 2025

3.3 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket - Value Chain

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Improvements in technologies such as connected trucks and hybrid trucks

3.4.1.2 Growth in fleet management services and the number of heavy - duty vehicles

3.4.1.3 Country - wise heavy - duty vehicle statistics 2016 and 2017

3.4.1.4 Rising penetration of e - commerce and online services in automotive aftersales services

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Need for skilled technicians

3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized, 2025

3.6 Company Analysis

3.6.1 Key company analysis, 2017

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8 Heavy duty automotive aftermarket - PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket: Replacement Parts Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket: Replacement Parts Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Tires

4.1.2 Batteries

4.1.3 Brake parts

4.1.4 Filters

4.1.5 Body parts

4.1.6 Lighting & electronic components

4.1.7 Wheels

4.1.8 Exhaust components

4.1.9 Turbochargers

4.1.10 Others



Chapter 5 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket: Vehicle Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Class 4 to Class 6

5.1.2 Class 7 & Class 8



Chapter 6 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket: Service Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket: Service Channel Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Do It Yourself (DIY)

6.1.2 Original Equipment (OE) seller

6.1.3 Do It For Me (DIFM)



Chapter 7 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Heavy - Duty Automotive Aftermarket Share by Region, 2015 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.5 South America

7.5.2 Brazil

7.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



3M Company

Company ATC Technology Corp

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Dorian Drake International Inc

Dorman Products

Federal - Mogul LLC

Instrument Sales & Service, Inc.

Remy International Inc.

UCI International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjp32f/heavyduty?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

