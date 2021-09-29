Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market to Grow by $4.47 bn from 2021 till 2025|APAC to emerge as key region |Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the heavy-duty truck suspension system market. According to our research, the growing sales of heavy-duty trucks are driving the market. However, factors such as the complexity of air suspension systems used in heavy-duty trucks can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the heavy-duty truck suspension system market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the heavy-duty truck suspension system market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in negative and inferior growth.

Find Out More About the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Click Here to Fetch a Free Sample

Market Segmentation

The heavy-duty truck suspension system market has been segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will lead the market during the forecast period, with the China and Japan being the key revenue-generating economies.

Based on gross vehicle weight rating, the heavy-duty truck suspension system market has been segmented into class 8 and class 7. The class 8 segment will have significant growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Arnott LLC, Continental AG, Hendrickson Holdings LLC, JOST Werke AG, Meritor Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, Simard Suspensions Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, VDL Groep BV, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Continental AG: The company offers heavy-duty truck suspension system and air spring system through its brand ContiTech.

The company offers heavy-duty truck suspension system and air spring system through its brand ContiTech. Hendrickson Holdings LLC: The company offers a wide range of heavy-duty truck suspension systems, such as Z-spring, vocational parabolic, monoleaf, multi-leaf among others.

The company offers a wide range of heavy-duty truck suspension systems, such as Z-spring, vocational parabolic, monoleaf, multi-leaf among others. JOST Werke AG: The company offers heavy-duty truck suspension systems for on- and off-road usage.

Explore A Wide Range of Reports By Subscribing To Our 14-Day Free Trial!

Click Here to Avail Our Subscription Offer

Related Reports:

Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Active Suspension System Market by Type and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scope of Heavy-Duty Truck Suspension System Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 4.47 billion CAGR Decelerating at 1.66% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA By gross vehicle weight rating:- Class 8

Class 7 Drivers Growing sales of heavy-duty trucks

Rising need for smooth freight transportation

Increasing demand for lightweight and durable suspension systems Challenges Complexity of air suspension systems used in heavy-duty trucks

Overloading of heavy-duty trucks

GHG emission regulations

Get expert market research analysis at your fingertips!

Avail a Free Sample

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

