Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market to Grow by $4.47 bn from 2021 till 2025|APAC to emerge as key region |Discover more insights by Technavio

Sep 29, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The heavy-duty truck suspension system market set to grow by USD 4.47 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of 1.66% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.
Drivers and Challenges
Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the heavy-duty truck suspension system market. According to our research, the growing sales of heavy-duty trucks are driving the market. However, factors such as the complexity of air suspension systems used in heavy-duty trucks can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
COVID-19 impact
The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the heavy-duty truck suspension system market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the heavy-duty truck suspension system market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in negative and inferior growth.
Market Segmentation
The heavy-duty truck suspension system market has been segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will lead the market during the forecast period, with the China and Japan being the key revenue-generating economies.
Based on gross vehicle weight rating, the heavy-duty truck suspension system market has been segmented into class 8 and class 7. The class 8 segment will have significant growth during the forecast period.
Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:
Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Arnott LLC, Continental AG, Hendrickson Holdings LLC, JOST Werke AG, Meritor Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, Simard Suspensions Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, VDL Groep BV, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Continental AG: The company offers heavy-duty truck suspension system and air spring system through its brand ContiTech.
- Hendrickson Holdings LLC: The company offers a wide range of heavy-duty truck suspension systems, such as Z-spring, vocational parabolic, monoleaf, multi-leaf among others.
- JOST Werke AG: The company offers heavy-duty truck suspension systems for on- and off-road usage.
Scope of Heavy-Duty Truck Suspension System Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 4.47 billion
|
CAGR
|
Decelerating at 1.66%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
By gross vehicle weight rating:-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Table of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
