Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market - 2022-2026 | Increasing Demand for Heavy-duty Vehicles in India And Eastern Europe to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Key Market Driver

Increased demand for heavy-duty vehicles in countries such as China , Japan , and India is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide heavy-duty vehicle braking system market growth. The exponential development in demand for heavy-duty vehicles in India and Eastern European countries is predicted to propel the heavy-duty truck industry, as well as the worldwide heavy-duty vehicle braking system market, throughout the forecast period.

in countries such as , , and is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide heavy-duty vehicle braking system market growth. The exponential development in demand for heavy-duty vehicles in and Eastern European countries is predicted to propel the heavy-duty truck industry, as well as the worldwide heavy-duty vehicle braking system market, throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, India is seeing quicker economic growth, which is favorably correlated with an increase in transportation and logistics demand. As a result of all of these factors, demand for heavy-duty vehicle braking systems is likely to increase in the future years.

Key Market Challenges

The fall in profit margins due to high manufacturing costs is one of the major barriers to the global heavy-duty vehicle braking system market's growth. The cost of manufacturing automobiles has increased significantly as the cost of raw materials such as hardened steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and other metal alloys has risen.

is one of the major barriers to the global heavy-duty vehicle braking system market's growth. The cost of manufacturing automobiles has increased significantly as the cost of raw materials such as hardened steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and other metal alloys has risen. The rising competition in the heavy-duty vehicle braking system market prevents braking system manufacturers from passing on higher raw material and manufacturing costs to OEMs in order to obtain a competitive advantage and maintain their market position. Such factors would make it harder for leading suppliers to achieve optimal market penetration, which will have a negative influence on market growth over the projection period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The heavy-duty vehicle braking system market report is segmented by Application (Trucks and Buses) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, India, Germany, and the UK are the key market for heavy-duty vehicle braking systems in APAC.

During the projected period, the trucks category will have a considerable increase in market share for heavy-duty vehicle braking systems. Heavy-duty truck demand is expected to rise as a result of investments in the building, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, particularly in growing economies like India, Brazil, China, and other Eastern European countries.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Cojali Group S.L.

Haldex AB

Imperial Engineering

Knorr Bremse AG

Meritor Inc.

Nabtesco Corp.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Tenneco Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Two-Wheeler Engine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Truck Mirror System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 99.87 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Cojali Group S.L., Haldex AB, Imperial Engineering, Knorr Bremse AG, Meritor Inc., Nabtesco Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Cojali Group S.L.

Exhibit 93: Cojali Group S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cojali Group S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Cojali Group S.L. - Key offerings

10.5 Haldex AB

Exhibit 96: Haldex AB - Overview



Exhibit 97: Haldex AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Haldex AB - Key offerings

10.6 Imperial Engineering

Exhibit 99: Imperial Engineering - Overview



Exhibit 100: Imperial Engineering - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Imperial Engineering - Key offerings

10.7 Knorr Bremse AG

Exhibit 102: Knorr Bremse AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Knorr Bremse AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Knorr Bremse AG - Key news



Exhibit 105: Knorr Bremse AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Knorr Bremse AG - Segment focus

10.8 Meritor Inc.

Exhibit 107: Meritor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Meritor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Meritor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Meritor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Meritor Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nabtesco Corp.

Exhibit 112: Nabtesco Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nabtesco Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Nabtesco Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Nabtesco Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Exhibit 116: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Overview



Exhibit 117: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Segment focus

10.11 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 120: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 124: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 127: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio