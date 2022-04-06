Heavy Water Surf Signs Production and Development Deal with Surfline

Partnership will develop new digital series and storytelling that sheds light on the big wave community.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfline\Wavetrak Inc. today announced a first-look production and development deal with the newly formed big-wave surfing association, Heavy Water Surf LLC. Founded by Jamie Mitchell — an XXL Biggest Paddle Award winner and 10-time Molokai to Oahu Paddleboard World Champion — and entrepreneur Zack Porter, Heavy Water Surf is a collective of top international big-wave riders actively participating with Surfline to develop multiple big-wave projects, including live and on-demand video for Surfline's apps and social channels.

"We formed Heavy Water Surf to raise the prominence and visibility of big-wave surfing, and this partnership is a critical milestone in the evolution of the sport," says Mitchell. "Surfline forecasts have been at the center of big-wave surfing for decades, helping it become what it is today. Pairing the world's best heavy-water surfers with Surfline to tell our stories to a global audience will be transformative for the big-wave community."

This new Heavy Water Surf/Surfline collaboration will provide comprehensive, yearlong content opportunities around big-wave surfing happening in both hemispheres — delivered live or via dynamic, original video produced by some of surfing's most respected filmmakers. A wide range of topics include: highlights from the most epic sessions; exploration of new big-wave spots; compelling character studies; and in-depth examinations of big-wave training, safety, surfboard design and science.

"Big-wave surfing has always played a special role in surf culture," says Kyle Laughlin, CEO of Surfline/Wavetrak. "Through our partnership with Heavy Water Surf, we plan to honor the big-wave community and recognize the skill, commitment and courage it takes to ride the most dangerous waves on the planet."

About Surfline

Surfline/Wavetrak, Inc. provides live and forecasted ocean wave, wind, and weather information; editorial content; and other services to consumers, businesses, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, with outposts around the world, Surfline/Wavetrak, Inc. empowers its customers to pursue peak surfing, marine and fishing experiences through premium subscription services on both web and mobile platforms. In addition to paid subscriptions, the company offers a wide range of marketing and advertising services designed to reach and connect with users of surfline.com, magicseaweed.com, buoyweather.com and fishtrack.com.

About Heavy Water Surf

Heavy Water Surf is a content developer creating media and partnerships that elevate the visibility and prominence of the global big wave surf community.

