Hebrew University's NEXUS:ISRAEL Summit To Showcase Israel's Brightest Startups

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading scientists, tech innovators and entrepreneurs will speak at NEXUS:ISRAEL this Monday, May 6, in Manhattan. A forum on the prominent role of Israeli innovation in confronting such global challenges as sustainability, disease and cybercrime, the conference is organized by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel's top-ranked academic institution and a prime generator of technology and science startups that partner with international companies.

An interactive afternoon "Shark Tank"–style simulation will highlight the Hebrew University's role as a global front-runner in innovative startups. "Investors" can allocate a fictitious million dollars to entrepreneurs in biotech, cybersecurity, data analytics and more. The session will be led by Yaron Daniely, CEO of Yissum, Hebrew University's technology transfer arm; Jonathan Medved of Our Crowd, the Israel-based crowdfunding platform and Re'em Sari, Vice President for Research and Development at Hebrew University.

Featured speakers at NEXUS:ISRAEL include Intel Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua, Huffington Post and Thrive Global founder Ariana Huffington, Goldman Sachs senior investment strategist Abby Joseph Cohen, and Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Laureate, Economics.

NEXUS:ISRAEL begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 6 at the Times Center in Midtown. Pre-registration is required; walk-ins will not be accommodated. For more information, or to register, go to https://www.nexusisrael.org.

Lead sponsors include Bank Leumi USA, The Paul E. Singer Foundation, and The Smart Family Foundation. Additional sponsors include: ARK Invest; Bizzabo; Cheddar; Datos; Deloitte; Dukas Linden Public Relations; Ike, Molly, & Steven Elias Foundation; Mindy and Neil Grossman; LionTree; Mayer Brown; Wexford Capital LP; and Yissum.

About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading academic and research institution. Serving 23,000 students from 90 countries, it produces a third of Israel's civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. Faculty and alumni of the Hebrew University have won eight Nobel Prizes, seven of which were awarded since 2000, and a Fields Medal. The Hebrew University has 320 academic agreements with institutions in 57 countries; 78 competitive research grants from the European Research Council (ERC) since 2007; student exchange arrangements with 95 institutions in 35 countries; 90 courses for the study of some 30 languages; 220 postdoctoral researchers from 26 countries; and an annual enrollment of approximately 2,000 overseas students at the Rothberg International School. For more about the Hebrew University, see http://new.huji.ac.il/en .

About American Friends of the Hebrew University

American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni, and the general public with stimulating programs and events and organizes missions to Israel. The organization's fundraising activities support scholarly and scientific achievement at the Hebrew University, create scholarships, new facilities, and assist the university's efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, please visit, www.afhu.org .

