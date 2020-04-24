Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

WENZHOU, China, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HEBT), a technology oriented enterprise group conducting business in the pharmaceutical equipment and engineering industry segment and financial service industry segment, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights



Year ended December 31,

Changes



2019



2018

($)

(%) Revenue $ 21,103,114

$ 25,290,060

(4,186,946)

(17) % Installation service

10,490,191



17,297,212

(6,807,021)

(39) % Fluid equipment sales

8,087,399



7,992,848

94,551

1 % Financial service – underwriting related

2,522,143



-

2,522,143

100 % Financial service –recurring service

3,381



-

3,381

100 %





















Gross profit

8,056,621



7,577,952

478,669

6 % Income (loss) from operations

1,932,005



(5,329,410)

7,261,415

136 % Net income

2,739,990



(5,144,715)

7,884,705

153 % Basic and diluted EPS $ 0.17

$ (0.33)

0.50

151 %

Total revenues decreased by 17.0% to $21.10 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 .

for the twelve months ended . Operating income increased by 136% to operation income of $1.93 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from operation loss of $5.33 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease of bad debt provision of $5.83 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 .

for the twelve months ended from operation loss of for the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease of bad debt provision of for the twelve months ended . Net income was $2.74 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 , compared to net loss of $5.14 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Years ended December 31,

Changes

Changes

2019

%

2018

%

($)

(%) Installation service 3,851,460

37 %

6,356,004

37 %

(2,504,544)

(39) % Fluid equipment sales 1,699,429

21 %

1,221,948

15 %

477,481

39 % Financial services 2,506,032

99 %

-

- %

2,506,032

100 % Gross profit 8,056,921

38 %

7,577,952

30 %

478,969

6 %

Revenues

Total revenues decreased by 17.0% to $21.10 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 mainly due to a decrease in installation revenue. Revenue from installation service was $10.49 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a 39% decrease from the prior fiscal year. Revenue from sales of our fluid equipment was $8.1 million, representing an 1% increase. Revenue from financial service was $2.5 million for year ended December 31, 2019, which was mainly generated from the underwriting related advisory service. The Company expects to continue to expand the revenue base in the financial service segment.

Cost of revenues and gross profit

Total cost of revenues decreased by $4.67 million to $13.05 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, mainly due to a decrease in the cost of installation service in fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2019, cost of installation service was $6.64 million representing a decrease of $4.30 million from 2018 due to lower installation service revenue. Cost of our fluid equipment sales were $6.4 million representing a decrease of $0.4 million from 2018.

Overall gross profit increased by 6% or $0.48 million to $8.06 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $7.58 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily a result of the high-margin financial services revenue in fiscal 2019.

Overall gross profit margin for fiscal 2019 was 38%, increased from 30% in fiscal 2018. The increase was primarily due to the high-margin financial service gross profit. The gross profit margin for the Company's equipment and engineering segment was 30%, approximately same as fiscal 2018.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by $6.78 million, or 53%, to $6.12 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The significant decrease in operating expense was primarily due to a $5.83 million decrease in bad debt provision.

For fiscal 2019, the Company's general and administrative expenses were $2.57 million, representing an approximate decrease of $0.73 million compared to fiscal 2018. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the Company's lesser professional fees in fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the Company's research and development ("R&D") expenses were $0.49 million, representing an increase of $0.13 million from fiscal 2018. The increase in R&D expense was primarily due to R&D developments in our new segment - financial service segment.

For fiscal 2019, the Company's selling expenses were $0.99 million, representing a 26% decrease from fiscal 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the fact that the Company has established branding awareness in the market and therefore reduced marketing activities in fiscal 2019 and 2018.

Operating (loss) income

Operating income was $1.93 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 136% from operating loss of $5.33 million in fiscal 2018, which was mainly due to significant decrease in bad debts provision during fiscal 2019.

Net income

Net income was $2.74 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net loss of $5.14 million for fiscal 2018.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and restricted cash balance of $4.41 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $0.34 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.73 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $1.96 million for fiscal 2019, compared to approximately $0.12 million for fiscal 2018.

Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $3.15 million for fiscal 2019, compared to approximately $0.73 million for fiscal 2018.

About Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in January 2005 and headquartered in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. engages in research, development, and manufacture of highly specialized valves and pipe fitting products for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company also offers its customers comprehensive pipeline design, installation, construction, and ongoing maintenance services as holistic solution services. Following the acquisition of NiSun International Enterprise Management Group (British Virgin Islands) Co., Ltd., and its subsidiaries in July 2019, the Company also engages in financial advisory services business through contractually controlled affiliates and subsidiaries of affiliates. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xibolun.com for equipment and engineering segment and https://www.fintaike.com for financial advisory service segment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hebron's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Hebron encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Hebron's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Stated In U.S. Dollars)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,452,647

$ 947,588 Restricted cash

959,672



2,124,655 Contracts receivable, net

30,120,533



24,669,365 Accounts receivable, net

3,024,531



2,655,845 Bank acceptance notes receivable

22,660



81,611 Inventories

635,989



365,480 Prepayments and advances to suppliers, net

2,526,056



3,568,003 Other receivables, net

516,607



767,681 Loans to third parties-current portion

2,434,715



- Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,348



94,539 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

43,711,758



35,274,767











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Property and equipment at cost, net

11,889,373



12,515,894 Intangible assets, net

5,124,264



969,339 Retainage receivables, net

2,408,070



3,146,986 Right of use assets

1,915,577



- Rent and other deposits

85,999



43,633 Loans to third parties – long term portion

2,872,820



- Long term investments

3,708,359



3,054,090 Goodwill

11,074,864



- Deferred tax assets

2,008,173



1,648,967 TOTAL ASSETS $ 84,799,257

$ 56,653,676











LIABILITIES









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Short-term loans $ 861,846

$ 1,698,058 Bank acceptance notes Payable

929,148



2,117,382 Accounts payable

2,386,061



1,361,687 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,725,149



2,112,472 Operating lease liabilities

188,557



- Loan payable - current

156,574



177,291 Advances from customers

1,311,004



3,131,338 Tax payable

10,915,483



9,085,746 Due to related party

7,759,443



- TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

28,233,265



19,683,974











Loan payable – long-term

54,726



212,351 Operating lease liabilities – long term

1,769,927



- Deferred tax liabilities

805,826



- TOTAL LIABILITIES

30,863,744



19,896.325 Commitments and contingencies









EQUITY:









Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 17,710,471 and 8,491,177 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively.

17,710



8,491 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, nil and 7,778,400 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively.

-



7,778 Additional paid-in capital

28,369,076



13,361,447 Retained earnings

27,472,766



24,732,776 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,914,232)



(1,353,141) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

53,945,320



36,757,351 Non-controlling interests

(9,807)



- TOTAL EQUITY

53,935,513



36,757,351











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 84,799,257

$ 56,653,676

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



For the Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 REVENUE:









Installation service $ 10,490,191

$ 17,297,212

$ 23,748,141 Fluid equipment sales

8,087,399



7,992,848



5,452,304 Financial services

2,525,524



-



-



21,103,114



25,290,060



29,200,445 COST OF REVENUE















Cost of revenue

12,882,094



17,458,252



18,080,777 Business and sales related taxes

164,399



253,856



675,507 GROSS PROFIT

8,056,621



7,577,952



10,444,161

















OPERATING EXPENSES:

































General and administrative

2,566,831



3,298,188



3,683,594 Selling and marketing

985,252



1,337,321



2,187,253 Bad debt

2,079,837



7,913,442



187,715 Research and development

492,696



358,411



508,282 Total operating expenses

6,124,616



12,907,362



6,566,844 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

1,932,005



(5,329,410)



3,877,317

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):















Other income, net

1,255,149



(426,585)



377,174 Interest expense

(158,119)



(208,306)



(56,953) Income from investments

153,554



168,534



- Total other income (expense), net

1,250,584



(466,357)



320,221

















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,182,589



(5,795,767)



4,197,538 PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

442,599



(651,052)



(2,938,849)

















NET INCOME(LOSS)

2,739,990



(5,144,715)



7,136,387 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-



-



- NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

2,739,990



(5,144,715)



7,136,387

















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Foreign currency translation (loss) income

(561,091)



(1,755,528)



2,249,081 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

2,178,899

$ (6,900,243)



9,385,468 Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-



-



- TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $ 2,178,899

$ (6,900,243)

$ 9,385,468

















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.17

$ (0.33)

$ 0.49

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic and diluted

16,269,577



15,760,633



14,695,347

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Accumulated











Class A

Class B



Additional









Other











Common Stock

Common Stock



paid in



Retained



Comprehensive

Non-controlling







Shares



Amount

Shares



Amount



capital



Earnings



Income (Loss)

Interests



Total Balance at January 1, 2017 6,916,947

$ 6,917

7,778,400

$ 7,778

$ 10,237,965

$ 22,741,104

$ (1,846,694)

-

$ 31,147,070 Net income -







-



-



-



7,136,687



-

-



7,136,387 Foreign currency translation gain -



-

-



-



-



-



2,249,081

-



2,249,081 Balance at December 31, 2017 6,916,947



6,917

7,778,400



7,778



10,237,965



29,877,491



402,387

-



40,532,538















































Net (loss) -



-

-



-



-



(5,144,715)



-

-



(5,144,715) Foreign currency translation loss -



-

-



-



-



-



(1,755,528)

-



(1,755,528) Issuance of class A common stock for consulting services 131,452



131

-



-



239,369



-



-

-



239,500 Issuance of common stock for equity investment 1,442,778



1,443

-



-



2,884,113



-



-

-



2,885,556 Balance at December 31, 2018 8,491,177



8,491

7,778,400



7,778



13,361,447



24,732,776



(1,353,141)

-



36,757,351















































Net income -



-

-



-



-



2,739,990



-

-



2,739,990 Foreign currency translation loss -



-

-



-



-



-



(561,091)

-



(561,091) Capital contribution by shareholder -



-

-



-



3,582,781



-



-

-



3,582,781 Shares to be issued for acquisition 1,440,894



1,441

-



-



11,424,848



-



-

-



11,426,289 Non-controlling interests arising from business combination -



-

-



-



-



-



-

(9,807)



(9,807) Reclassification of common stock 7,778,400



7,778

(7,778,400)



(7,778)



-



-



-

-



- Balance at December 31, 2019 17,710,471

$ 17,710

-

$ -

$ 28,369,076

$ 27,472,766

$ (1,914,232)

(9,807)

$ 53,935,513

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income (loss) $ 2,739,990

$ (5,144,715)

$ 7,136,387 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,225,977



1,195,161



939,995 Loss on disposition of property and equipment

-



283,487



12,179 Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(418,131)



(1,471,938)



11,526 Equity investment income

(153,554)



(168,534)



- Bad debt expense

2,079,837



7,913,442



187,715 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Contracts receivable

(5,801,693)



(8,850,502)



(2,992,867) Accounts receivable

(1,141,352)



(1,383,452)



(950,850 Bank acceptance notes receivable

58,390



593,674



(378,205) Retainage receivables

(489,283)



(748,903)



(80,360) Prepayment and advances to suppliers

1,392,426



93,149



(7,127,018) Inventories

(277,176)



1,177,956



788,000 Other receivables

341,339



(598,764)



(156,074) Accounts payable

822,461



146,546



26,450 Bank acceptance notes Payable

(1,171,013)



2,148,292



53,272 Advances from customers

(1,828,259)



429,217



(370,964) Deferred revenue

-



-



(1,071,355) Taxes payable

1,933,516



2,770,253



(2,365,120) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,021,758



890,551



240,505 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

335,233



(725,080)



(6,096,784)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Acquisition of property and equipment

(394,988)



(74,210)



(3,126,777) Loans to third parties

(3,611,682)



-



- Payments for intangible assets

-



(41,000)



- Cash acquired from business acquisitions

2,043,176



-



- NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(1,963,494)



(115,210)



(3,126,777)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from short-term bank loans

911,968



1,995,763



295,954 Repayment of short-term bank loans

(1,733,462)



(1,088,667)



- Capital contribution

3,582,781



-



- Proceeds from long-term loans

-



-



173,873 Repayment of long-term loans

-



-



(47,353) (Repayment) proceeds from loan

(174,861)



(176,427)



560,748 Advances from and (repayments to) related parties

566,360



-



(66,582) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

3,152,786



730,669



916,640

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT

(184,449)



(94,239)



(292,869) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT

1,340,076



(203,860)



(8,599,790 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AND RESTRICTED CASH-beginning of year

3,072,243



3,276,103



11,875,893

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AND RESTRICTED CASH-end of year $ 4,412,319

$ 3,072,243

$ 3,276,103

















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:















Cash paid for income taxes $ 5,158

$ 42,250

$ - Cash paid for interest $ 147,900

$ 91,917

$ 75,704

















Non-cash financing activities















Warrants issued to placement agent in connection with the Company's IPO $ -

$ -

$ - Payment payable to a related party for NiSun BVI acquisition $ 7,000,000



-



- Issuance of shares for business combination $ 11,426,289

$ -

$ - Issuance of shares for consulting services $ -

$ 239,500

$ - Issuance of shares for equity investment $ -

$ 2,885,556

$ -

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS COMPRISE OF THE FOLLOWING:















Cash and cash equivalent $ 3,452,647

$ 947,588

$ 3,220,781 Restricted cash

959,672



2,124,655



55,322 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 4,412,319

$ 3,072,243

$ 3,276,103

SOURCE Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.