Hecate Energy & CME Energy Mark Completion of Second Forbes Street Solar Project

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Completion of the second of the pioneering Forbes Street Landfill Solar Projects was marked today by project developers Hecate Energy and CME Energy in a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the site.

The Forbes Street Solar Project II ("FSSPII"), is the second of two projects the developers have jointly completed at the site. Like the first project, FSSPII is capable of generating 3 megawatts. Based upon its size and the site's solar exposure, it is expected to produce approximately 5,350 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, enough energy to serve nearly 500 Rhode Island households.

The first Forbes Street Solar project was completed in December 2013 and serves customers of Narragansett Electric Company, a subsidiary of National Grid. It was built on a capped parcel of land that served as the city's landfill until 1979. Re-purposing the site toward a productive use was the impetus behind Hecate's and CME's initial involvement.

FSSPII was recently recognized by Grow Smart Rhode Island as an outstanding Smart Growth Project, which described the project as "an excellent example of reusing developed and disturbed sites for renewable energy, while avoiding the loss of RI's natural resources." The first Forbes Street Solar project received the 2015 Rhode Island Clean Energy Future Award and was named the best renewable project in the state.

"Hecate Energy is proud to bring its cutting-edge energy expertise to another pioneering solar project that supplies clean, renewable energy to East Providence and Rhode Island consumers," said Preston Schultz, a Director of Development with Hecate Energy. "These are the types of energy solutions we need to solve our mounting energy and environmental challenges. This project builds on the successful portfolio of similar solutions-based solar projects Hecate is advancing across the country."

"CME is proud to partner with Hecate in creating another leading-edge renewable energy project that optimizes the issues it addresses. FSSPII creates a new source of clean energy for consumers; utilizes property that has few other productive uses; creates new revenue streams for the City and helps protect our planet," said William Martin, CME Energy President.

"By repurposing a closed landfill to generate clean energy, the Forbes Street Solar Project is a smart use of space and serves as an example for others to follow," said State Energy Commissioner Carol Grant. "This project will contribute to the Governor's goal to grow Rhode Island's clean energy supply ten-fold – to 1,000 megawatts – by 2020 and help us to further reduce our state's greenhouse gas emissions."

About Hecate Energy

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in California and Ohio, Hecate Energy is a developer of solar power plants, wind power plants, and energy storage solutions. Founded in 2012 by a team of energy industry veterans who have worked together for more than 20 years, Hecate Energy's team members have developed thousands of megawatts of electricity generation projects across the United States. They have entered into over 1.3 GW of renewable power purchase agreements since 2010 and have approximately 5 GW of additional projects currently under development.

About CME Energy

Founded in 1992, CME has developed and financed several thousand MW's of successful Independent Private Power Projects on four continents, including solar and gas fired combined cycle facilities. CME developed the first private power projects in Latin America and North Africa. Its 951 MW combined cycle facility in Oregon Ohio won the CJ Global award as the best single asset in North America. Co-developed by CME and Hecate, the Forbes Street I Solar Project won the 2014 award as the best renewable project in Rhode Island. The second Oregon Ohio Project, also 951 MW, will go into construction in the spring of 2019.

