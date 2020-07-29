Hecate Energy Completes Sale of 514 MW of Solar Power to Tokyo Gas America

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecate Energy ("Hecate"), the largest privately-held independent solar power development company in the U.S., today announced the sale of its 514 MW AC Aktina Solar PV power plant located in Wharton County, Texas, to Tokyo Gas America Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. The final closing is scheduled for August 5, 2020.

Upon completion, Aktina Solar is expected to be the largest solar PV project in Texas and one of the largest in the U.S. The project is scheduled to break ground in Q3 2020, and the first blocks will be operational by Q3 2021. Aktina Solar will provide reliable clean solar power to the fast-growing Houston market and surrounding area for the coming decades.

The project reinforces Hecate's strategy to develop large-scale renewable energy projects in strategic locations across the U.S. close to demand centers that support grid decarbonization efforts.

About Hecate Energy

Hecate Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of renewable power projects and storage solutions in North America and select international markets. Founded in 2012 by a team of industry veterans, with this project Hecate has contracted or sold 2.0 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects and an additional 100 megawatts (MW) of battery storage and other contracts. The company has more than 9.5 GW of additional solar power and 1.1 GW of storage in its active project pipeline. Hecate is headquartered in Chicago, IL and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Columbus, OH, and Darien, CT.

http://www.hecateenergy.com

SOURCE Hecate Energy

Related Links

http://www.hecateenergy.com

