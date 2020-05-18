Hecht Partners Adds Partner Lee Crawford Boyd And Counsel Shira Feldman And Theodor Bruening

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecht Partners LLP ("Hecht Partners") announced today that leading trial and international arbitration lawyer Lee Crawford Boyd is joining the firm as a partner, along with counsel Shira Lauren Feldman and Theodor Bruening.

Ms. Boyd has tried more than 30 cases, including jury trials, in New York and California, and argued more than 10 appeals in federal and state court. She has represented clients in many high-profile disputes, including matters involving Darfur Genocide victims, terrorist hijacking, Holocaust restitution matters in the United States and abroad, and restitution of cultural property arising from the Armenian Genocide. She also has significant experience representing plaintiffs in national and state class actions involving claims related to class action, property restitution, entertainment, and antitrust matters, among others.

"We are delighted to welcome Lee to the firm," said the firm's founder, David L. Hecht. "In addition to her litigation experience, Lee is well known and highly regarded among international arbitration practitioners. She is the perfect attorney to lead Hecht Partners' expansion into international arbitration and litigation."

Before entering private practice, Ms. Boyd was a tenured faculty member at Pepperdine Law School specializing in International Litigation and Civil Procedure. She also served the government as a criminal prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office under Robert Morgenthau, and clerked for the Hon. Hector M. Laffitte of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, and by designation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. Prior to joining Hecht Partners, Ms. Boyd was a partner at several national law firms, including McKool Smith, P.C., and a founding partner of a litigation boutique in California. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

"I am thrilled to be part of the creation and launch of Hecht Partners, a dynamic group of intellectual property and trial lawyers," said Boyd. "The firm's flexibility and innovation during these changing times is the perfect platform to grow a vibrant transnational practice into the next dimension of our profession."

Shira Lauren Feldman and Theodor Bruening also are joining the firm as counsel.

Ms. Feldman has represented clients in a variety of complex disputes involving international human rights, employment rights, RICO, and theft of trade secrets, among other topics. She is a graduate of New York University School of Law, where she was an Arthur Garfield Hays Civil Liberties Fellow.

Theo is a seasoned litigator who advises in telecommunication, architectural, employment, and commercial cases on the state, federal, and international level covering issues such as fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, contract rights, defamation, discrimination, retaliation, unjust enrichment, and negligence. He represents architects, design professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and their businesses in private disputes and against the government. He is a graduate of Columbia Law School in New York, and a double graduate of Oxford University in England; in addition to his New York practice, he is trained as a UK barrister and is a member of the Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn in London.

