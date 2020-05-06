Hecht Partners Files Suit Against Boston University for Student Tuition Reimbursement

BOSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecht Partners LLP filed a class action lawsuit today against the Trustees of Boston University on behalf of its students. The plaintiff alleges that Boston University wrongly charged her and her classmates full tuition for the Spring 2020 semester but canceled all in-person classes and extracurricular activities after March 6 through the end of the semester due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The University replaced the full university experience—for which students pay dearly at this private institution—with online instruction of inferior value. BU has refused to refund any of the tuition on a pro rata or other basis.

"Both independent research studies and BU's own website reflect that online classes are not equivalent to in-person classes and should not cost as much," said Conor McDonough, a partner at Hecht Partners LLP who represents the plaintiff. "Students also have lost access to additional benefits BU promised to provide on campus, like in-person tutoring, discussion sessions, laboratory facilities, and athletic activities. These students' experiences have changed completely. BU should do the right thing and adjust this semester's tuition costs accordingly."

The case is Bornstein v. Trustees of Boston University, Case No. 2084CV00962, in Suffolk County Superior Court in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. If you are interested in joining this action or learning more about actions like this, the plaintiff's lawyers can be reached at [email protected].

