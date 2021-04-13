HECO Announces Second Batch of Perspective DApps with Over $6.4 Billion Total Value Locked

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced April 13th, HECO revealed 213 DApp applicants with $6.4 billion total value locked for the second batch of network deployment. The TVL number has increased by 1280% compared to the first batch, and the new wallet number addresses on the HECO chain has exceeded 970,000.

Since December 21, 2020 when the HECO mainnet has launched, the platform has made great efforts to discover and support developers and their projects. HECO is not only a public chain by definition, but also an incubation platform, a testing ground for innovative technologies and for developers. It holds to a vision which is to "help developers at every stage of their growth".

To give more options on new application scenarios for HECO's native projects, HECO has developed a multi-chain function for tokens to bring diversity to the HECO assets and further enables developers and users with ease of use.

"We are determined to embrace an open ecosystem and empower developers. Having support from the world's leading crypto trading ecosystem Huobi, HECO has innate advantage helping project develop, grow and list," said Leo Su, head of HECO.

HECO launched the first phase of the "We Make Future" campaign on December 25, 2020, aiming to work with top-tier developers of the industry to build Defi infrastructures on HECO.

In the second batch of perspective DApps HECO announced on April 13th for "We Make Future" campaign, projects including BXH, CoinWind, Lendhub, FilDA, Pilot Protocol, Pippi Shrimp Swap, HFI.one, Depth, LAVAswap and WeStarter are considered as the winner projects and will be referral to Huobi Global token listing audit team and HECO Eco Fund.

About HECO

On December 21, 2020, Huobi DeFi Labs announced the establishment of the "HECO Eco Fund (HECO Fund)" to support an open platform of Huobi and Defi projects on HECO.

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets.

