HECO Chain Lists On-Chain Project WeStarter's WAR Token on Huobi Global

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HECO Chain, a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, announced that WeStarter, its first on-chain project, has successfully listed its WAR token on Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. This reflects HECO Chain's dedication to supporting on-chain projects and developers.

HECO is dedicated to supporting the development of projects on its chain. Over the past year, HECO has released a series of incentive plans, such as the Grant Program , Joint Accelerator Program , its US$1 million Incentive Program , and HECO Demo Day , to equip emerging developers and programmers with the tools and resources they need to explore innovation at the forefront of the blockchain world.

With support from HECO Chain, WeStarter has listed 19 of its own projects, with some project tokens jumping by more than 100x in price. As of today, the total market capitalization of WeStarter's listed projects has exceeded US$1.1 billion, and the total number of participating addresses has exceeded 15,000, reflecting WeStarter's impact on the industry. The price of WAR, WeStarter's newly listed token, surged 300% in the 15 minutes after listing and continues to climb.

Many on-chain projects are strengthening their capabilities to provide users with better services. At the same time, communication between various on-chain projects and the HECO development team is improving, helping to promote all parties.

"New concepts in the blockchain industry, such as Metaverse and GameFi, continue to emerge and change people's views of the industry. The competition amongst the various fields within blockchain is fierce, especially in the field of public chains," said Leo, head of HECO. "In response to this situation, HECO not only works to improve its own performance but also strives to empower the ecosystem on its chain. Through various projects and initiatives, HECO supports its on-chain projects so that they can grow better and faster."

The first phase of HECO Demo Day began on the 19th of this month, and HECO will hold similar events in Dubai, Singapore, and other regions in the future. Those who would like to participate in this event can click here to participate.

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 16.6 million total addresses with 523 million transactions made on the platform.

