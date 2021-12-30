HECO Helps List GameFi Project Nextype's NT Token on Huobi Global

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HECO, a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced that it has listed on-chain GameFi project NEXTYPE's NT token on Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. As a blockchain game-integrated distribution platform, NEXTYPE focuses on providing more high-quality blockchain games to users and bringing players an enjoyable, money-making gaming experience.

As a rising star in the GameFi field, NEXTYPE has achieved tremendous growth in 2021, with assistance from HECO Chain. NEXTYPE launched a series of games, including Mining Tycoon, which ranked first in DappRadar's New Game section, and Reborn, an episodic drama-type blockchain game that went online just two weeks ago. The number of daily active users on Reborn has already reached 4,000. Furthermore, the number of players on the NEXTYPE platform has already exceeded 300,000. In the future, NEXTYPE will continue to improve upon its game distribution platform's infrastructure and native GameFi and NFT products.

GameFi is one of the hottest new trends in the crypto industry. HECO chain recognizes this trend and is placing an emphasis on incubating and servicing such projects. In July, HECO Chain launched a joint accelerator program to equip game developers with the tools and resources they need to grow. In September, HECO's first gaming hackathon was also held to help foster the growth of a game developer community. In addition, Huobi Ventures launched a $10 million fun d to accelerate innovative Gamefi projects early this year. In November, more than thirty on-chain GameFi projects exhibited during the first phase of the HECO Demo day event . GameFi project Platofarm received investments from more than 20 different institutions. The XTM and War tokens, both under HECO-incubated projects, were also listed on Huobi Global this year.

"We are committed to building HECO Chain into a better public chain by better servicing emerging on-chain projects," said Leo Su, head of HECO Chain." I'm pleased to have seen so many GameFi projects achieve quality results in the last quarter of this year. I believe that users will appreciate their true value and spread GameFi's influence to the industry worldwide."

Registration for the HECO Master Event for emerging developers is still open. All kinds of projects are welcome to apply. More information can be found here .

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately a 18.1million total addresses with 542 million transactions made on the platform.

