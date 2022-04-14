HED and VAI Announce Merger to Bring Strategic Expertise and Drive Community Impact in Dallas, Texas

With over 35 years of experience in the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth area, the VAI team has established trust among clients in the community, civic, government, transportation and education sectors by consistently delivering excellence through collaborative design innovation and dedication to client service. HED is proud to continue that tradition of excellence and build upon its market sector expertise with the recently combined Dallas staff.

"Our strategic merger with VAI is a great fit because of our shared commitment to create positive impact for clients and the greater community while providing growth opportunities for our talented staff," said Peter Devereaux, FAIA, Chairman and CEO of HED. "We are pleased to welcome the VAI team into the HED family and look forward to using our combined strength to explore new opportunities and fulfill our common commitment to ensuring long-term success for our clients."

Known nationally for the top-quality architecture and engineering services delivered by the firm's expansive array of professionals, HED creates innovative and sustainable design solutions for clients in the healthcare, higher education, housing, manufacturing, and product development, mission-critical, mixed-use, preK-12, science, and workplace sectors. To continue to provide the highest level of design excellence and positive impact, HED plans to further expand its Dallas operation with the hiring of additional staff.

HED is known for its aspirational company culture, which emphasizes continual learning and growth. As an award-winning inclusive and integrated practice, HED values diversity in perspectives, experiences, abilities, and expertise. The local Dallas office was recently named a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for its commitment to excellence in human resources practices and employee enrichment.

"VAI has always been dedicated to client service and committed to the Dallas community, and since our founding, we've emphasized learning and collaboration in our company culture — values we share with HED," said VAI Co-Founder William Vidaud de la Vega. "Those shared values and commitments are strengthened by joining forces through the merger, and we look forward to working as part of the HED team to continue creating positive impact for clients in Dallas and the surrounding area."

ABOUT HED

At HED, great design is about thinking creatively to overcome challenges and improve real world outcomes. Our firm has a long history and reputation for excellence because we believe that all the facets of our design, from architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning, must create a positive impact for our clients, the community, and the world through responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions. This belief has allowed our firm to succeed and grow in a broad range of markets in eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

MC: Liz Reilly

[email protected]

SOURCE HED