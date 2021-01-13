HED Promotes 2 Firm Leaders to Principal to Ring in the New Year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National architecture and engineering firm HED is starting the new year with important promotion announcements, naming the following two individuals as new Principals within the firm:

Michael Myers, AIA – Architecture Discipline Leader in San Francisco

Keith Tyschper, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture Discipline Leader in Los Angeles

From Left: Michael Myers, AIA and Keith Tyschper, AIA, LEED AP have been named Principals at national architecture and engineering firm HED.

These promotions, as well as elevations of several employees to Associate Principal and Associate positions, mark the close of a year to be remembered. In the midst of a global pandemic, HED was able to continue its focus on creating a positive impact in the communities it serves across the country.

"As we continue to serve the needs of our clients, these two architecture leaders have become increasingly integral to our success. Their commitment to managing our teams in two of our largest West Coast offices has allowed us to deliver positive impact to our clients and the communities," says HED Chairman & CEO Peter Devereaux, FAIA.

Michael Myers, AIA | Principal / Architecture Discipline Leader in San Francisco

Michael Myers is a licensed Architect with over 35 years in the architectural profession. With a broad range of work experience in the design of many different building types, Michael has also built an exceptional knowledge of some of the most important 3D design technologies utilized across our firm. Between his deft skills at project management, the management of large multi-disciplinary consulting teams, and the implementation of sophisticated architectural technology, he skillfully leads the HED San Francisco office's design team.

Keith Tyschper, AIA, LEED AP | Principal / Architecture Discipline Leader in Los Angeles

Keith Tyschper has 30 years of architectural experience earned in the Chicago and Los Angeles regions. After joining HED in 2007 with a strong portfolio in the design of multifamily housing, he quickly rose in his position from Project Architect into firm leadership roles with a strong specialty, and national leadership voice, in senior housing. Today he leads the architectural staff in our Los Angeles office and oversees LEAN initiatives and mentorship programs across the entire firm.

Both promotions were made effective January 1, 2021.

ABOUT HED

At HED, great design is about thinking creatively to overcome challenges and improve real world outcomes. Our firm has a long history and reputation for excellence because we believe that all the facets of our design, from architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning, must create a positive impact for our clients, the community, and the world through responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions.

This belief has allowed our firm to succeed and grow in a broad range of markets in eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

