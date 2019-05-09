Hedera Hashgraph and Chainlink Collaborate to Provide a Decentralized Oracle Network for Hedera's Enterprise-Grade Distributed Public Ledger

SAN FRANCISCO and DALLAS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hedera Hashgraph and Chainlink announced they will collaborate to integrate Chainlink's decentralized oracle network with Hedera's enterprise-grade distributed public ledger. This will allow developers writing Hedera-based smart contracts to access real-world data, events and payment information. Chainlink and Hedera are setting the standard for trust and enabling the next generation of smart contracts to become the primary method for establishing digital agreements.

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger that aims to directly resolve four fundamental issues with mainstream market adoption of public ledger technology — performance, security, stability, and governance. Hedera will provide Chainlink with access to an enterprise-grade public network supported by some of the largest global enterprises. In addition, Hedera stands in a unique position to offer a stable smart contract platform integral for the future of digital contracts. Today, the market at large has no mechanism for preventing hard-forks which split the state of an application by creating a competing platform and cryptocurrency with the client software running on both. Enterprise managers considering large-scale deployments of mission critical applications see this as a fundamental challenge that needs to be addressed. Hedera provides the legal and technical controls to prevent unauthorized hard-forks and has made a commitment to the market that Hedera will have one platform and one cryptocurrency.

"We're fast approaching Open Access, the time at which developers can freely develop distributed applications on Hedera's beta mainnet. The Chainlink integration, alongside our full support for Solidity, makes it even more compelling for applications to migrate from other Solidity based smart-contract platforms to Hedera for improved performance, security, stability and much more," said Jordan Fried, SVP of Global Business Development for Hedera. "Smart contracts have already started to change the world, and how organizations and individuals do business, and we see Chainlink's oracle network as a key piece of infrastructure to improve smart contract capabilities even further." Daniel Kochis, Global Head of Business Development for Chainlink, added "Chainlink is excited to integrate with the Hedera network to provide their developer community and smart contracts with provably accurate off-chain data."

To read more about how Hedera sees the future of DLT and oracles, read "Smart Contract Oracles on the Hedera Platform" by Hedera's Lead Technical Architect, Paul Madsen.

The Hedera whitepaper can be found at https://hedera.com/whitepaper.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that enables smart contracts to securely access off-chain data feeds, web APIs, and traditional bank payments. Chainlink is consistently selected as one of the top blockchain technologies by leading independent research firms such as Gartner. It is well known for providing highly secure and reliable oracles to both large enterprises (SWIFT) and leading smart contract development teams. Learn more about Chainlink by visiting their website or joining them on Telegram or Twitter.

About Hedera

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger for building decentralized applications. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of Hedera. For more information, visit https://www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph , Telegram at t.me/hashgraph , or Discord at https://www.hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at https://www.hedera.com/whitepaper .

