Hedera Hashgraph Co-founders Mance Harmon and Dr. Leemon Baird Win 'Emerging Company CEO' and 'Technology Inventor' at Tech Titans Awards

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Titans , the largest technology trade organization in Texas, has named Mance Harmon and Dr. Leemon Baird, both Co-founders of Hedera Hashgraph , as the winners of the 'Emerging Company CEO' and 'Technology Inventor' award categories respectively, in the 21st Annual Tech Titans Awards.

Mance Harmon, Co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, said: "These wins are a testament to the hard work and dedication of Hedera's community, developers, partners, and council members. Born in Texas, the Hedera network is rapidly expanding and members of the ecosystem now hail from every corner of the world. As we move to the next stage of growth - where we further accelerate the decentralization and development of the Hedera network, expand the number of contributors, and move to Swirlds to participate as part of the broader community to develop products and services beyond the Layer 1 protocol - we are lucky to be part of such an engaged, forward-thinking technology and distributed ledger community here in North Texas."

The Tech Titans Awards recognize the elite in North Texas technology – individuals currently transforming the high-tech industry and giving companies competitive edges as well as companies leading the way in innovation and technical applications. The Tech Titans Awards showcase the innovators, adopters and executors impacting the technology industry for the greater good.

Hedera Hashgraph, founded in Dallas in 2018, is the most used, sustainable, enterprise grade public distributed ledger. Hedera allows developers, enterprises, and organizations to build and run decentralized applications leveraging the hashgraph algorithm, for fairer, more transparent, and more efficient ways to transact and communicate with others. Hedera's users hail from industries such as supply chain, payments, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, advertising, art, retail, energy, and more.

Bill Sproull, president and CEO of Tech Titans, said: "We are proud to be able to recognize the individuals and organizations that make a substantial impact in the North Texas technology industry each and every day. The innovation, leadership and advocacy each of our finalists contributes to the industry makes a significant difference in our communities and the world. We look forward to seeing what each of these elite individuals and companies will continue to do for years to come."

For more information on the event, visit Hedera.com and techtitans.org .

About Hedera

Hedera is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

About Tech Titans

Tech Titans is the largest technology trade association in Texas, representing a quarter million employees through its 300 member companies. Tech Titans includes a diverse group of technology leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies who collaborate to help innovation thrive in the region. As part of its goals, Tech Titans is active in:

Cultivating a technology community of companies, entrepreneurs, investors and students

Growing future tech leaders with its talent and workforce development initiative

Advocating technology's advancement in governmental arenas

Connecting people and inspiring innovative ideas through its programs and special interest forums

For more information, please visit www.techtitans.org .

