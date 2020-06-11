Hedera Hashgraph Named a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in Blockchain Technology Report

DALLAS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Hashgraph , an enterprise-grade public distributed ledger platform, has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's recent report, Cool Vendors in Blockchain Technology.

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger for building decentralized applications. Hedera aims to resolve four fundamental issues preventing mainstream market adoption of public ledger technology—performance, security, stability, and governance.

In the report, Gartner notes, "The purpose and benefits of blockchain across the enterprise are evolving rapidly. The decentralization and immutability of blockchain records play a key role in the offerings of three emerging vendors. Application leaders should investigate their offerings."

Hedera is the only public ledger that uses hashgraph consensus, a faster and more secure alternative to blockchain consensus mechanisms. Hashgraph works efficiently to verify transactions, while ensuring the highest standard of security to prevent malicious attacks. Hashgraph achieves high-throughput with thousands of cryptocurrency transactions per second and low-latency finality in seconds, by leveraging its innovative virtual voting protocol. Once consensus is reached, it is available on the public ledger for everyone to transparently see.

"IT and application leaders in many industries want to incorporate decentralized trust into new or existing applications, and have been looking for a distributed ledger solution that meets their high throughput transactions per second (TPS) needs for those applications," said Mance Harmon, CEO of Hedera Hashgraph. "We believe that being named as a Cool Vendor is an honor for any company, and that Gartner's recognition of our role in the distributed ecosystem is timely, given the growing number of applications building and regularly pushing millions of transactions through the Hedera network. We continue to drive towards our mission to be the most performant network to meet the needs of any application developer, looking to build the fastest, most scalable distributed applications."

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a decentralized public network where anyone can carve out a piece of cyberspace to transact, play, and socialize in a secure, trusted environment. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Co-founders Dr. Leemon Baird and Mance Harmon invented and developed the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.

