Hedera Hashgraph to Launch Phase II of Community Testing Program

DALLAS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Hashgraph, an enterprise-grade public ledger designed to have highly diversified governance and the most distributed consensus at scale, has announced that Phase II of the Community Testing Program for the Hedera Platform will launch on May 13th, 2019. The second phase of the program will allow developers and users to test different network capabilities prior to the mainnet open access. The company further announced that in conjunction with Phase II, it will open source both iOS and Android versions of the Hedera Wallet, as well as the Hedera Browser Extension, and WordPress Plug-In. These applications will be available in this community testing phase to test peer-to-peer micropayments and inspire developers to create use cases for the services on the Hedera network.

Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, said, "Community testing is invaluable to the success of the Hedera network. Phase II of our Community Testing Program marks another milestone for us. Early on, we saw the potential for hashgraph to make peer-to-peer microtransactions a reality, processing many thousands of transactions per second, making it the ideal distributed ledger to reshape online services. Phase I of this program concluded earlier this year, and we are excited to build on this progress."

Starting on May 13th, users will have the opportunity to test the Hedera network's capability to validate peer-to-peer micropayments, support third-party development of payment services, and compute smart contracts. Hedera will make over 200 million HBAR coins available to those who test the network, providing an opportunity for both the hashgraph developer community and individual users to earn coins for their contributions. In addition, any website or application can display their public Hedera account ID as a QR code to receive donations in HBAR.

Hedera Hashgraph today also announced it is joining Hyperledger, one of the largest enterprise open source communities focused on the advancement of cross-sector distributed ledger technologies. As part of its new Hyperledger membership, Hedera will make available open source samples that demonstrate ways of using Hedera with Hyperledger, and plans to publish an open source Hyperledger library.

"As we work to open the Hedera network to everyone, we want feedback and contribution from our incredible developer community, so that we can disrupt the tech world together. Enabling peer-to-peer micropayments for use by developers throughout the world will help lead us to a future where personal data is no longer exchanged for online services and where monthly subscriptions are no longer the norm. Enormous industries are on the brink of change," concluded Harmon.

To take part in phase II of the Community Testing Program for the Hedera network, starting on May 13th, create a Hedera Profile at portal.hedera.com. All users must verify their identity to participate in the program and be eligible for rewards.

