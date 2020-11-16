Hedge Funds Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Trend

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This isn't just a megatrend. It's a movement in Big Money, and it's the most profound redistribution of investment that the world's biggest asset and wealth managers have recently seen. Big money is fleeing anything that's not sustainable. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

By 2022, PwC says that 77% of institutional investors will stop buying non-ESG products entirely. ESG fund assets will account for over 50% of all European fund assets by 2025. That's nearly $8 trillion. And it's only the beginning.

Europe may be trouncing ESG assets right now, but across the Atlantic, there's nearly $120 trillion up for grabs. Over 3,000 investors with over $110 trillion in assets under management support ESG investing. Another industry-led group of 70 members with $9 trillion in assets under management does, too.



Why? Because sustainability isn't just outperforming the market …It's BIg Money's downside protection against ESG-related risks. That's partly why BlackRock, with some $6.5 trillion in assets under management, is now the King of Wall Street.



And it's why Facedrive (FD.V, FDVRF)--a tech-driven, multi-vertical, next-gen company with an multiple ESG-focused portfolio is grabbing headlines across North America's biggest industries…



From the $5-trillion global transportation industry and the $9 trillion healthcare industry, which is now explicitly tied to the fate of the $850-billion airline industry, to the $600-billion major league sports industry and the $26-billion food delivery segment … And the future of Facedrive verticals are multiple … with an uncompromising "people and planet first" viewpoint for everything it does …



From the world's first carbon-offset ride-hailing company and environmentally friendlier food delivery to Tier 1 technology on the frontline of COVID-19, an answer to major league sports' big revenue problem and … most recently, a major push into the U.S. with an EV subscription car service that plans to help change the way North Americans think about owning vehicles--forever.



Multi-Trillions of Dollars Looking for Somewhere To Invest



This is a new generation of investors, and they're looking for a new kind of investment: One that harnesses the profit of ESG. It's about avoiding potential financial losses and enduring scandals that can impact returns and product value.



That's why PwC says that "public awareness of ESG-related risks has catapulted climate change and sustainability to the top of the global agenda" and that "COVID has accelerated this shift, bringing the real-life impacts of overlooking ESG factors into the spotlight". And that's why BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says that "awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance".



That's a multi-million-dollar reshaping of finance … It's an expensive lesson for a company like Uber, which disrupted a hundred-year-old dynasty, bringing the taxi industry to its knees within 7 years. But now finds itself on the wrong side of ESG history …



Facedrive (FD.V, FDVRF) is on the right side and it's working to disrupt the transportation industry from two flanking positions:



#1 Next-Gen Ride-Hailing: The ESG Element



Facedrive's flagship ride-hailing platform was the first to offer riders a choice of EVs and hybrids. And the first to plant trees to offset its carbon footprint.



That's because it was the first to foresee the problem with Uber and Lyft: They completely ignored sustainability, with ride-hailing resulting in nearly 70% more pollution than whatever transportation it displaced. It's the first to bring cities and communities on as stakeholders, and it's the first to treat its drivers as people who deserve living wages.



#2 The Transportation Revolution



When you combine the $5 trillion global transportation industry with an energy industry whose renewables sector is growing dramatically, you get one of the most lucrative marriages of industry yet ...



Steer, backed by an Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) subsidiary, is planning the biggest disruption the global transportation industry has seen in decades. And it was just acquired by Facedrive.



Washington, D.C.-based Steer is a high-tech vehicle subscription service that isn't planning to simply disrupt the auto industry and change the way we "own" cars … This seamless, hassle-free technology is grabbing onto the ESG megatrend by giving subscribers access to their own virtual garage of low-emissions vehicles and EVs.



Multiple Verticals, Limitless ESG



From the best in high-tech contact-tracing tech that could help airlines, to a solution for revenue-starved major league sports, the verticals here are dizzying--but they're all ESG, and they're all high-tech.



Facedrive (FD.V, FDVRF) engineered a major coup at the height of the COVID pandemic, launching TraceSCAN, a homegrown Canadian COVID-19 tracing solution and the only viable application that features Bluetooth wearable tech integration. It's also got one of the biggest labor unions in the world on board, and more recently--official endorsement from the Government of Ontario, which is supporting its deployment--far and wide.



That's because it's the only tech that can effectively help trace coronavirus infections without use of a smart phone, and it could become crucial to open operations on everything from Parliament Hill's major renovation project in Ottawa, to corporate offices, sporting events, healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities and outdoor venues. But the biggest TraceScan coup took place just two weeks ago, when giant Air Canada signed a deal to launch a TraceScan pilot project for its employees.



The news flow for ESG has a climate change, pandemic and "people and planet" first momentum that is fast and furious, and Facedrive (FD.V, FDVRF) deal flow is just as fast.

The ESG Trend Is Heating Up

Tech giants across the board are diving head-first into the sustainability push. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), for its part, has taken an innovative approach in its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Its data centers are some of the most resource-efficient on the planet, and it's become an example for the entire industry. And by the end of the year, it will have 100% of its data centers running on green energy. A massive and ambitious undertaking. But if anyone can do it, it's Facebook.



Facebook has even gone a step further with its focus on building more sustainable workplaces. It's building designs incorporate a number of renewable energy sources and water recycling methods, in addition to promoting the recycling and sustainability of all products consumed on site.



Facebook is by no means the only tech company pushing this trend, either. Microsoft, Google and Apple are on making major moves to clean up their acts, as well. And not only is it a big draw for investors, it's forcing other industries to make changes, as well.

Microsoft (MSFT) is a prime example of a company pushing sustainability into the center stage of its operations. In fact, Microsoft is going above and beyond in its carbon emissions pledge. It is aiming to be carbon neutral in the next decade. Not only is the tech giant taking a leadership role in reducing its carbon emissions, but it is also at the forefront of a technological wave that is actively helping other companies curb their emissions, as well.



Microsoft has created numerous resources to help monitor and evaluate the impact of different businesses on the environment, helping gather data to better understand where and how the world can improve. Additionally, Microsoft is creating tools to better regulate the use of water and curb the world's growing waste problems.



Not only has it helped other companies reduce emissions, it's taking a serious stance on the climate crisis itself. In fact, it's pushing so hard that it is aiming to be carbon NEGATIVE by 2030. That's a huge pledge. And if anyone can do it, it's Microsoft.



It's no secret that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has always thought outside of the box. And when it brought back Steve Jobs in 1997, the company really took off. Jobs also paved the way to a greener future for the company. From the products themselves, to the packages they came in, and even the data centers powering them, Steve Jobs went above and beyond to cut the environmental impact of his company.



Apple has made significant moves towards renewables. All of Apple's operations run on 100% renewable energy. "We proved that 100 percent renewable is 100 percent doable. All our facilities worldwide—including Apple offices, retail stores, and data centers—are now powered entirely by clean energy. But this is just the beginning of how we're reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. We're continuing to go further than most companies in measuring our carbon footprint, including manufacturing and product use. And we're making great progress in those areas too," CEO Tim Cook explained.



And it's already having an impact. Not only have they decreased their average product's energy use by 70 percent. They've reduced their total carbon footprint by more than 35 percent in just a few short years. All while securing the title as the World's First Trillion Dollar Company.



Not to be outdone, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is jumping on the green bandwagon, as well. It's focus is on raising the bar for smarter and more efficient use of the world's limited resources. It is building sustainable, energy-efficient data centers and workplaces. It is also harnessing artificial intelligence to utilize energy more efficiently.



Despite being one of the largest companies on the planet, in many ways it has lived up to its original "Don't Be Evil" slogan. Not only is Google powering its data centers with renewable energy, it is also on the cutting edge of innovation in the industry, investing in new technology and green solutions to build a more sustainable tomorrow. It's bid to reduce its carbon footprint has been well received by both younger and older investors. And as the need to slow down climate change becomes increasingly dire, it's easy to see why.



There's a reason TSLA (NASDAQ: TSLA) has performed so well this year. Investors love its message. As one of the world's most innovative car manufacturers, it has made electric vehicles cool again. Its slick design is beloved across the world. In fact, it's likely impossible to NOT see a Tesla in cities like Hong Kong or San Francisco. Musk is likely to emerge with three crowns on the ground: EVs, solar, and clean energy. Each revolutionary.



It may seem easy to overlook Tesla's solar business considering that the solar panel and battery segment brought in just six percent of the company's revenue in 2019. But with the meteoric rise of ESG investing over the past couple of years, many companies, including traditional fossil fuel companies, have been investing in clean energy projects including solar and wind energy at an unprecedented rate.



By. Sasha Kay



