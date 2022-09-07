Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market: 71% of Growth to Originate from North America, BCC Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

The high-risk factors for BCC and AML are the key drivers fueling the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market growth.

Intense exposure to UV radiation from sunlight can lead to damage to the DNA of skin cells. Significantly, a rise in the exposure duration increases the chances of developing BCC. It was estimated that approximately 90% of all non-melanoma cancer types, including BCC, are associated with direct exposure to UV radiation from sunlight.

Similarly, indoor tanning also increases the risk of developing BCC due to a reduction in melanin synthesis. Individuals who are exposed to heavy chemicals have a greater chance of developing carcinomas compared with others. Long-term exposure to benzene and formaldehyde is a risk factor for AML. Such risk factors are increasing the prevalence of BCC and AML, which is expected to fuel the demand for Hedgehog pathway inhibitors during the forecast period.

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market: Trends

The development of repurposed formulations is one of the key hedgehog pathway inhibitors market trends propelling the market growth.

Drug repurposing is an affordable and safe treatment approach to reuse the available approved non-cancer drugs as new anticancer treatments. It can make clinically important contributions to oncology.

For instance, itraconazole is already approved by the US FDA to treat fungal infections by inhibiting the 14-alpha demethylase. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Inc., in collaboration with Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., developed a repurposed formulation of itraconazole, namely SUBA-Itraconazole. SUBA technology enhances the bioavailability of poorly soluble approved drugs. The technology uses a solid dispersion of the drug in a polymer to increase the absorption of drugs in the gastrointestinal tract to attain super bioavailability. Such developments will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Revenue Generating Segment - The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market share growth by the BCC segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market share growth by the will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the BCC segment is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of BCC and the presence of various risk factors, including exposure to UV radiation and chemicals, as well as smoking. However, the segment is expected to face a major threat from the high cost of drugs and the availability of highly effective substitutes. At the same time, factors such as the availability of patient assistance programs from vendors are expected to reduce the financial burden on patients. These factors will propel the segment growth during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario provided in the Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 385.52 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 71% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc, MAX BioPharma Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

