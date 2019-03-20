Heel Defender Supports Dozens of Youth Soccer Players

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the ESPN Wide World of Sports venue this past Presidents' Day weekend, the support of youth soccer and healthy lifestyle by Heel Defender was evident.

Nearly 100 youth soccer players, sponsored by Heel Defender, participated in the Disney Presidents' Day soccer tournament. Players from around North America represented themselves in a high-level athletic competitive display of sportsmanship and camaraderie. Heel Defender was there to not only protect, but to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle.

Heel Defender proudly sponsors youth soccer and truly believes in an active, healthy lifestyle for both children and adults. Dr. Jason R. Hanft, the inventor of the Heel Defender stated, "It is our goal to keep athletes on the field as much as possible throughout treatment and recovery. We designed the Heel Defender to decrease the pressure on the painful heel during running, walking and standing."

According to US news and world reports, one of the top nine most common sports injuries that sideline children who participate in sports are injuries to the growth plates. Calcaneal apophysitis is such a condition. Heel Defender was engineered to allow activity while treating calcaneal apophysitis, also known as Severs disease.

