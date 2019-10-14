Heffernan Financial Service's Blake Thibault and John Clark Named 2019 Financial Times 401 Retirement Advisers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blake Thibault and John Clark, of Heffernan Retirement Services, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, have been named 2019 Financial Times 401 Retirement Advisers. The list was announced October 9th, 2019.

Thibault and Clark were selected among the elite plan advisors in the U.S. that manage over $1.6 billion in DC plan assets. To be selected, financial advisors were required to manage $75 million or more in DC plan assets and have DC assets account for at least 20% of their total AUM.

"We are very proud of Blake, John, and our entire Financial Services team. They are one of the best retirement teams in the country, providing high quality retirement advice to their clients," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "From designing comprehensive employer based saving plans, to working with each individual employee to help understand their retirement goals, our team at Heffernan thinks differently."

About Heffernan Retirement Services

Heffernan Retirement Services is a full service financial advisory services firm, offering strategies and solutions for corporations, foundations and individuals. With a dedicated team focused solely on retirement plans, the group has over seventy-five years of experience in consulting and advisory services.

Heffernan Retirement Services believes that all employees deserve the ability to retire on their terms as a reward for a lifetime of hard work. They champion this cause by working with clients to create a comprehensive retirement plan. Being both vendor and investment neutral, Heffernan Retirement Services acts as your true independent consultant.

