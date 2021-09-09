Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Archbold and Father Insurance Associates

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired Archbold and Father Insurance Associates located in Santa Rosa, California effective September 1, 2021.

Archbold and Father Insurance Associates has been fulfilling the insurance needs of residents in Petaluma and the Northern Bay Area for over 65 years. They are experts in a variety of coverages, specializing in personal insurance and commercial entertainment. Jim Archbold, president of Archbold and Father, has served his clients for more than 45 years and is leaving as part of the transaction to enjoy a much deserved retirement.

"Our agency was built upon quality products, competitive pricing and excellent service," said Jim Archbold. "The relationships we have built with our clients have been the most rewarding part of this wonderful business. We are quite pleased that the Heffernan Group shares the same philosophy."

"The Archbold family name has stood for quality personalized service over the generations and we feel honored and excited that Jim Archbold entrusted his clients to our team's care," said Elizabeth Bishop, Heffernan Executive Vice President.

As part of the next phase of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

