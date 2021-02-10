Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires California-Based Micor Insurance Brokers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, expands its Bay Area California footprint by acquiring Micor Insurance Brokers located in San Jose. Corrie Foos, president of Micor, and his team, joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers effective February 1, 2021. The Micor San Jose office is Heffernan's 10th California location.

Foos has over 45 years of experience in the insurance industry and received his Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation in 1981. Foos founded Micor Insurance Brokers that same year and has specialized in commercial property & casualty business. Before joining Heffernan, Micor was a part of the cluster Archway Insurance Brokers.

"We are excited to join the Heffernan team," says Corrie Foos, now Vice President at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "We see this as a great culture fit and look forward to the opportunities provided for our clients and staff as being part of a larger, dynamic organization."

"We've been looking forward to bringing Corrie Foos and the team onboard since we began conversations last year. The Micor team will work closely with our Menlo Park branch to support one another in providing excellent service to existing clients and generating new opportunities," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "We're excited to have the Micor team onboard and our first location in San Jose."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

