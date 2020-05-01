Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Contractors Insurance NW

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired Contractors Insurance NW (CINW). The firm has purchased the assets of the Olympia, Washington – based CINW to join HeffDirect, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, effective May 1, 2020.

Founded in 2011, CINW has a strong understanding of commercial insurance for contractors in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Texas, which will be a pronounced enhancement to Heffernan's construction niche practice.

"We're confident that the team's deep understanding of the construction industry coupled with the high standard of customer service they're known for, will be great compliments to our team," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "We're delighted to have them on board and look forward to an exciting future together."

"We are very pleased that the company we have worked hard to build will be merging with a company that has the same values we have always carried within our organization: hard work, well thought out systems and processes, doing right by clients and staff and making sure that even the little things are done correctly," said Abraham and Roshena Boling, founders of CINW. "We are excited about the expanded opportunities that will be afforded to both our clients and our staff as a result of this merger."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA, St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

