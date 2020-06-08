Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Really Great Employee Benefits

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired Really Great Employee Benefits (RGEB). The firm purchased the assets of the Canoga Park, California-based RGEB to join Heffernan Insurance Brokers, effective June 1, 2020. Barry Cohn, Renee Glickman Cohn, and Lloyd Ettinger have all joined Heffernan's operations.

Founded in 1997, RGEB provides employee benefits consulting for corporate, individual, and Medicare clients. Their specialized expertise will be a pronounced enhancement to Heffernan's employee benefits practice, particularly in the Southern California market.

"We're excited to have RGEB join us to further support our clients and their employee benefits needs," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Their core values align seamlessly with our own, and their breadth of experience will be a great addition to our team. We look forward to a bright future together."

"We are very happy that RGEB, whose vision has been "to help people" for almost 25 years, will be merging with a company that has the same values with respect to clients, employees, and charitable endeavors," said Barry Cohn, CEO of RGEB. "RGEB has always focused on doing the right thing for its clients, employees, and community. We are excited about the expanded opportunities that will be afforded to both our clients and our staff as a result of this merger."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

