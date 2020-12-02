Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Truckee Community Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired Truckee Community Insurance Services located in Truckee, Calif. Jon Matosian, CEO of Truckee Community Insurance Services, and his team members Donna Spicer and Karen Lynch, have joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers' new Truckee office, effective December 1, 2020.

Truckee Community Insurance Services has been fulfilling the insurance needs for residents in Truckee, the greater Lake Tahoe region, across California and into Nevada and Arizona for over 22 years. Their experience in the insurance industry and how they translate to the nuances of living in a variety of areas has helped them become experts for the focused areas of insurance in which they work, including personal insurance, commercial insurance and group health policies for local businesses and individual health insurance.

"Our business has grown and evolved over the years. Becoming a part of a truly great organization like Heffernan is the next step for not just us, but our valuable clients as well," said Jon Matosian, Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers in Truckee. "It will allow us to provide better service and a broader range of companies and products that we can offer which will undoubtedly result in higher customer satisfaction."

"Having recently established a footprint in the greater Truckee area, we're excited to add Jon and his experienced team to further expand our presence to help support the insurance needs of a rapidly growing community," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Client satisfaction is essential to Truckee Community Insurance Services, and together we look forward to not only continuing that high caliber of service but exceeding it."

